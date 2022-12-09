Three weeks. I have been “vacationing” for three weeks and one would think I would be relaxed to the point of being boneless.
In truth I am anxious to return to the office. Not because of any great hurry to return to work, but in order to have less work. I was supposed to return last week, but the discovery of loathsome visitors turned everything on its ears as far as leaving the house.
The Hubs discovered some little bugs in the house, he “had an app for that’ to identify the little creepy crawly and was not happy with the report. So, he took a zip lock baggie into town to have someone at the health department, then a local exterminating company for second and third opinions. We were not thrilled with their responses.
Bed bugs. Filthy little blood sucking critters, who are not only a nuisance, but a royal headache and kick in the wallet to purge. When I called to warn my boss of this potential problem, he suggested I take another week off until our “issue” was resolved. I called around for exterminators. Ones who gave us a price quote without even looking to make certain we had them were x’ed off the list. Ditto for any who could not provide local references or guarantees.
We finally settled on one with a good reputation and middle of the road costs, then we had less than a week of prepare. Preparation translating into “decluttering”. Nothing under the bed or on the floor. That goes for the whole house. Clutter needs to be removed, and that includes papers. Books are supposed to be okay – as long as they are on bookcase shelves.
I have enough books and magazines next to my nightstand and under my bed to start a small library. They are “gonna read soon” materials. The Hubs has the same thing going on. He also has a desk with the remains of a small forest in the shape of paperwork. So much paperwork. Owner’s manuals, sale flyers, mail, magazines, etc. tower above the mostly empty filing cabinet.
It is sort of embarrassing to see how much “stuff” we had sitting around. There were bags of materials I had planned to donate, but now, feel like we really can’t do so now. I certainly am not going to heat up a bunch of books in the oven to make certain they are safe to donate. Ditto with some electronic devises which were earmarked for recycling. Not only it eye-opening, but it is sort of embarrassing.
I looked at our home through the eyes of someone else, and my thought was … ewww.
I have been tossing items left and right. Old shoes which should have been trashed long ago. Weird little items which had been gifted, which I did not really care for, but were too nice to pitch were now finding themselves careening into the rubbish bin. Magazines and clippings. Gone. Corsages, dried flowers, faded silk flowers. Gone. The more I pitched, the more spaces I discovered needed cleaning.
In the meantime, a big box store was doing a booming business, plastic storage bins, special pillowcases, white bedding and laundry soap because ALL the bedding, pillows, throws, curtains, throw rugs, curtains, etc., will need to be washed weekly and ran through the dryer.
All week long, we had been running coats, clothes, pillows, etc. through the washer and dryer. Our son Sparky has decided he likes the toasty warm coat and clothes in the morning as he get dressed. My coat is about three pounds lighter now that the pockets are empty. We have sprayed backpacks, purses and shoelaces with insecticide in order to ensure we don’t spread the creepy crawlies anywhere or pick up additions.
It has been, a lot of work. So much more than I had ever wanted to do with mistaken identity of being on “vacation.”
At least after educating ourselves, we now know having these things have no reflection on whether we are ‘dirty” people. The foul little hitchhikers can be picked up by walking through fields, on animals, via new clothes, stuffed animals or in books.
You can come in contact with them at hospitals, nursing homes, day care centers, schools, retail or dining facilities. You may have them in your home for years and never realize it because no one in your home has an allergic reaction to their bites. I am still twitching over the mere idea of them, but we are more aware on how to look for, deal with, avoid, and not pass them along these vermin.
This has possibly been one of the more exhausting, maddening, and well, yucky vacations ever. I am even more fatigued than when I left the office the week of Thanksgiving. All I can say at this point is “can I go back to the office yet?”
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com