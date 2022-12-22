From the Hayloft: Christmas Eve Dry Run

In the past, Christmas eve was possibly one of my favorite evenings of the year.
Gifts would be wrapped, some sorted for transportation. Baked goods remnants would be stacked on the counter. Special friends would have already received a platter of cookies, buckeyes, and rum balls. Meal prep would be completed.
I used to sit in the dark, with a serving of Frangelico and just watch the lights twinkle on the tree. It was peaceful and restful. I would contemplate the birth of Jesus and how frightened Mary must have been. She was a young girl, in a stable, surrounded by animals and away from any of the women who would normally have been with her in support. She must have been a woman of incredible faith, fortitude and frankly able to deal with some pretty darn weird stuff.
I would think about all I have to grateful for, and pray for others who were in need, in pain or alone. It was a personal conversation with God. It was somehow appropriate and comforting.
I tried to recapture that peace last Saturday. Being used to the alarm clock going off about 5:00 each morning, I tend to wake up early even when unnecessary. So, I fixed a cup of coffee, grabbed a cookie, turned on the tree lights and eased into the recliner.
In the peaceful predawn hours, I was thinking about people who I had counted as being part of my circle of friends who had passed away this year as well as my dad. I was starting to get a bit teary eyed, when our cat, Otis (the arse) a very solid 18-pound nuisance suddenly leapt up…and proceeded to nearly pile drive my kidneys into next week, even as scalding hot coffee slopped onto my chest. So much for serenity.
After changing clothes and refilling the coffee, I started to tidy up. Emptying the dishwasher, tending to the animals, laundry. As I worked, I realized I had no clue where we had hidden the gifts, we had bought months ago for our son Sparky.
We had recently moved a small mountain worth of storage tubs into the garage, and I was concerned they were stashed somewhere behind that heap. Then I realized I had no idea where the wrapping paper was either.
A trip to the freezer to grab some butter for baking revealed that two of our barn cats had been locked in the garage overnight. The scent was strong enough that even with my dulled senses I could tell there were some messes which needed to be cleaned up SOMEWHERE because everything stunk.
In addition, there was evidence of one of the cats tangling with one of the pesky squirrels who keep trying to make his home in the garage. A half-eaten frozen corpse. Eww. But given the choice between a dead squirrel and one alive and chewing on the wiring, I voted to reward the cat.
Returning to the house, our son Sparky, was awake and wanted to snuggle for a bit, so we cuddled into the chair and then I realized he had a fever even as he started to cough and sniffle.
The poor guy was about as sick as he could get. We entered directly into a power of the wills over whether or not he would talk some medicine. That boy has an iron will when it comes to something he doesn’t want to do. It was a stressful hour and a half as he sobbed about not feeling well and not wanting to take any medicine. Eventually he downed the dosage, and within 20 minutes was soundly asleep again. As we sat there, slowly rocking, I heard strange musical chimes.
I had heard them before but couldn’t remember from where. Three times they rang, I assumed it was the Hubs I-pad and ignored it. It wasn’t until much later when he asked me who was ringing the doorbell so early in the morning that I realized the delivery man with a gift had probably been there. It was an item which needed a signature, so away it went because I didn’t recognize our own doorbell. It was not going to be a day where I was the sharpest tool in the box.
Later that day, I was getting ready to decorate some sugar cookies, decorating being slapping some frosting on them and sprinkling additional sugar jimmies on top and calling it a day. I was beating the frosting to make certain it would be fluffy enough to spread the way I wanted it to when something distracted me.
What exactly it was, I have no idea, but I do know it was long enough for me to raise the hand-mixer just enough to send sugary fluff flying everywhere. On the fridge, sink, cabinets and wall, the stuff was in my hair, across my chest, on the floor and one of the cats – who didn’t seem to mind it much. It was all over the freshly washed dishes in the dish strainer.
The stuff was just everywhere. It was a moment where you could just look at me and tell that every word that my mother ever tried to wash out of my mouth was right there... about to make an appearance.
It was at that point where I just gave up. My kitchen was a mess, my boy and husband did not feel well, I had frosting in my hair and eyebrows, the tree was still not decorated, and I was to dumb to realize someone was ringing our doorbell. I slapped a lid on the frosting, shoved the cookies in a container and gave a stink eye to the mess. I wasn’t going to deal with this at that moment.
I stomped off to the bathroom, ran some bathwater and as I sank into the soothing water, realized the towels were all in the washing machine.
Maybe the actual Christmas Eve will be better. Regardless, from our family to yours – we wish you a peaceful and joyful Christmas.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com