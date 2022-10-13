From the Hayloft: Countdown Is On!

We are on the countdown to our county’s biggest event. The Circleville Pumpkin SHOW.
The emphasis on show is for everyone who insists on calling it the pumpkin festival or pumpkin fair. If you are going to talk about us, please make certain you get the name correct, thank you.
This is the week, where half the population is super excited for the event, and the other half is heading out of town to go on vacation. Anywhere.
Our son Sparky is excited, for him, this is the best week in the world. He gets out of school early on Wednesday and has Thursday and Friday off. He will get to gawk and admire giant pumpkins and squash, enter the Big Wheel Races on Thursday, see the pet parade on Friday; he is talking about having his face painted and riding rides. Heaven for a five-year-old. He is already plotting the map for the rides, although he has been clear about being suspicious about the ride which spins at a high speed, both forward and backwards. It left quite an impression last year. This year as an extra bonus, he will get to ride the float with his Biddy Football Team. It’s a big deal for our little guy.
It will be a busy week. I know our Kiwanis Club will be hopping with selling pumpkin pancakes and sausage at our booth. The same one where, as a Key Clubber back in the 1980’s, I blobbed mounds of whipped topping on slices of pumpkin pies. Pumpkin Show comfort food.
Kiwanis also sponsors the Pet Parade. This is always my favorite event. The somewhat chaotic array of animals which people bring, the costumes, and the creatively decorated bicycles and mini floats just make a person smile.
The family will visit the arts and crafts buildings to admire the student artwork from the county schools, and the decorated pumpkins. We will examine the baked good entries and local grown produce. One the other side of the square, we will check out the beautiful quilts, sewing and decorative art entries. I will admire the work which went into all the canned good items and think about entering next year. Sparky and the Hubs will impatiently wait, wanting to be back out in the “action” on the street.
We will sample food from the booths sponsored by the local service clubs, churches, and youth groups, hoping they will make enough money to support their programs for another year.
The parades will set us to cheering and tapping our toes as the bands go by and we’ll waive to participants we know. We grin at newcomers who marvel over the lawn chair lineup along the parade route, and que up along the block to purchase pumpkin donuts at Lindsey’s.
The energy is undeniable, and there is a bit of magic in the air. Mini reunions will take place in the middle of the street, and we stock up on pumpkin fudge, essential oils, sweatshirts, and other goodies for the year. At the end of the day, we trudge back to our cars, weary and looking forward to relaxing at home… for the next 361 days.
Enjoy the Pumpkin Show, be safe and stop by for pancakes.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com