It’s official, spring is finally here.
It is simply, my favorite season when the earth renews itself and starts to green up. Despite the ridiculous Daylight Savings Time change which has propelled everyone back into darkness while driving to work, the longer days provide a sense of, I don’t know, hope? Relief?
Our neighbor has a weeping willow tree, and the long trailing branches are starting to unfurl tiny green leaves, so the delicate wisps look like light green tresses as they ripple in the breeze. Beautiful.
Great swatches of surrounding fields are resembling plush carpets due to the winter wheat reaching toward the sun. Daffodils with their heavy heads droop from their slender stalks and dainty snowdrops, grape hyacinths, peek out from beneath autumn leaves and bushes.
It’s renewing for the soul.
My favorite part of the year is, however, all the babies. I can’t help it. Want to see me turn into mush? Hand me a baby bunny, or piglet, or calf. There is just something about the doe-eyed gaze of a baby that kicks my brain into a pile of goo, and I want to nurture everything.
I WAS that kid who tried to rescue a nest of newborn mice. I brought in every bird which fell out of the nest and once brought in an orphaned baby opossum which I thought was adorable. I desperately hoped to find an orphaned skunk because I was certain I could turn him or her into a fluffy friend. I thought they would all make swell pets and companions, like a modern day Snow White.
When we lived on the dairy farm, feeding the calves was my absolute favorite chore. They would latch onto those giant baby bottles and slurp down their portions, tugging on the bottle, their tails wiggling madly as a display of their happiness.
As you scratched between and behind their ears, their long tongues would try to wrap around your fingers for another drop of milk. Their little black and white faces with those huge dark eyes and ridiculous eyelashes just melted my heart. It was love at first sight – every single time.
Recently, the thing I have found myself slightly obsessed with are newborn kids. I have several friends who have small herds of goats; and it is kidding season. The onslaught of photos and videos of these precious little creatures skipping and dancing about makes me want to go to the feed store and purchase multiple rolls of fencing and start building a goat compound.
Thank goodness I realize that these darling little babies, grow up and you are left with - goats. Which means milking, shoveling, and feeding animals I have no interest in owning. I would, however, like to find a place where I can rent “kid” time. A cozy place where I can just sit and watch a half dozen of these darlings skip, bounce and play. I could bottle feed them, snuggle a bit, then play and socialize for an hour and then go home. It sounds like a delightful sort of barnyard therapy.
I would actually be willing to do this with other species as well, and would want to bring our son Sparky along so he can love these animals as much as I do. With the firm understanding that while there may be the occasional exception, they are not pets.
For me, the springtime dopamine effect is real. Babies, blooms, and rebirth soothes my soul and brings joy. Let’s hope it transforms others and helps lift the general miasma which seems to be lingering in the aftermath of COVID, winter and depressing news. If nothing else, maybe, we can all relax by sitting on the front steps of our homes and watching videos of baby goats and lambs scampering about. It’s worth a try.