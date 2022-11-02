From the Hayloft: Halloween Scare

Halloween was not quite what our son Sparky had imagined.
Oh, don’t get me wrong, he loved the trick or treating and the whole social aspect. He loved dressing up, repeatedly. He certainly enjoys all the loot he obtained in his endeavors.
This year, he especially enjoyed carving pumpkins – thankfully we just happened to have a yard full of them ready to be gutted and carved. He was proud of these creations; he placed glow sticks inside their grinning mouths and begged for candles and smoke bombs to achieve different looks. Our cats would sit there and watch like their humans had lost their minds.
I tried to introduce Sparky to some Halloween programming. He has been a fan of “Nightmare before Christmas” for a while, and I was trying to extend his holiday choices. “Hocus Pocus”,” Hotel Transylvania”, and “The Adams Family” were deemed boring by our tiny reviewer. So, I tried “Halloween Town” and “Corpse Bride”. Both received a thumbs down. Finally, I settled on” Beetlejuice”; that certainly received a different reaction. He was terrified. I felt awful, but confused at the same time, because he hadn’t even passed the opening credits. Go figure.
There is always next year.
We went trick or treating, and as it was approaching dusk, he approached a house with several inflatable decorations and some impressive displays with a scary theme. His cousin who was trick or treating for the first time was admiring the latest addition to his growing stash of goodies and Sparky was providing commentary on each item. It was about then, when Sparky stepped too close to an animatronic ghoul, who promptly rose and poked its finger into Sparky’s back. He turned around and was nose to “nose” to a monster which had not been there a moment before. His shrieks probably caused half the trees in the neighborhood to lose the rest of their leaves. At this point he swore he was DONE and marched back down the street to Grandma’s house.
The following day, we had an event at our church, nothing big, just some games and sharing hotdogs and drinks with the community. Sparky was sitting next to his daddy, noshing on a hotdog, then he stood up and felt something sort of pinching the toes on one foot. He looked down and made a discovery which would have startled most people.
Wrapped around the toe of his shoe – was the lower plate of someone’s dentures which had been hidden by leaves. Someone had lost their teeth while seated at that table, and Sparky had found them. He was so scared, he couldn’t make any noise, instead opening and shutting his mouth like a fish out of water, eyes wide open. I snatched a piece of foil and pried the dental plate off his shoe and tried to make light of the incident.
I assured him that whoever had lost that plate would sure appreciate his finding them. He was suspicious and not really buying this spin on events, but he mostly calmed down, especially after seeing me hand the find over to the minister. She was not excited about the find, but we figured that maybe they would be claimed eventually. We were just confused as to how someone could lose their teeth and not notice this loss.
After sitting quietly for a few minutes and contemplating all the leaves on the ground, Sparky once again announced he was just DONE and wanted to go home.
We went back home; he admired his jack o lanterns a bit more and proceeded to dance around in his costume. Eventually he announced he was tired and ready for bed. It had been a long weekend and I was not about to complain about going to bed early.
As he snuggled into bed with his stuffed pig, he looked at me and said, “Halloween is weird.”
Sometimes, you can’t argue with the wisdom of children.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com