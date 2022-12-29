From The Hayloft: Happy Almost

We will be bidding farewell to 2022 in the very near future. Thank goodness. It has been a stressful, exhausting and emotionally turbulent year and it really won’t be missed.
Yet the blasted thing will linger as we will be incorrectly dating all the bill payments for the next three months.
While cleaning house, I came across a scrap of paper with a horoscope for last year. It said many of my dreams were going to come true in 2022 including prosperity. Liar. The only unexpected prosperity that happened was a $2 winner on a $1 scratch off lottery ticket.
There were several painful losses, enough anxiety to fill an ocean which I won’t miss and enough challenges to keep us on our toes. Constantly. A new boss, a new office, and new software at work has been enough to keep my brain spinning. Home repairs are never ending, and I will personally hunt down the next person who dumps a cat off on our property and I will beat them with a stick.
Our son’s activities with sports have led to new friendships and perspectives if not an appreciation for sports. Our son Sparky is thriving in school and has come to love our new church home and the nurturing environment there. His enthusiasm is heartwarming.
I can honestly say that I did keep the new years resolution for 2022. That being I simply was not going to have one because there was no space on the perpetual “to do” list. So at least there was one accomplishment for the year.
The gift of a lightweight weed-whacker may see the improvement of the yard – trying to keep the never-ending invasive plants at bay is an ongoing activity. I absolutely refuse to plant any more pumpkin seeds in the front flower beds, the two we had, took over the front yard and produced nearly 30 hefty fruits which we were leaving on doorsteps of neighbors and relatives. A gift of over 200 pounds of tomatoes was an unexpected windfall and we are grateful for the jars and jars of pasta sauce and chili base which are stored away for use as needed.
While addressing holiday cards, there were 23 less names on this list.
Dear people who passed away like daddy did this year. More voids and shifting of dynamics.
Exactly like every other year. We grow, we have losses, yet we persevere. Riding the roller coaster of life experiences.
No matter what tomorrow holds for us, we still hold onto hope, reach out to others and are the best we can be. From our family to yours, we wish you a bright and blessed 2023 and strength to carry on.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com