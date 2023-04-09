Once again, a community is mourning. Earlier this week a 28-year-old individual went into an elementary school in Tennessee and hunted innocents. There is no excuse for this behavior. None.
This was a willful decision of the perpetrator. This did not happen because of transgenderism. This did not occur because of weapon control. This did not occur because of republicans/democrats or global warming. It was a willful decision of the 28-year-old adult with hate in her heart. I say hate because that is the only thing that could cause anyone to act in such a way. Whether that was hate for herself or the world is yet to be determined.
Almost immediately cries from various groups demand stricter gun laws, demanding more security, etc. This is not going to help. For one, there are plenty of gun laws in the books. There are safeguards to prevent felons and mentally ill individuals to legally purchase firearms. But that didn’t stop Timothy McVeigh. That didn’t stop Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. They were determined to hurt people and they created devastation because they too had hate in their hearts.
When my father was in school, they had actual classes for gun safety and shooting skills. It was not uncommon to see boys carry guns into the school. The concept of shooting people was a foreign concept.
In the 80’s, the sight of gunracks in the backs of class-mates truck cabs was normal. I remember seeing our metal shop teacher admiring a student’s deer and the shot gun used that morning before school, they then went in to sharpen the knife used for field dressing. Many of the students in our school had a pocketknife in their jeans or purses. Not once was anyone shot, stabbed, or threatened during the time my family attended that school.
By no means do I think there were no individuals that were troubled, dealing with issues, including anger. Thankfully, they never acted in a hurtful or lethal manner.
What we did not have was a constant barrage of messages telling us that we SHOULD be angry, it was OKAY to act badly, that we were VICTIMS. We did not have social media preying upon every fear, insecurity and ignorance. We were not surrounded with violent images, in our magazines, newspapers, television and movies. Our music did not speak of horrific actions against policemen, teachers, parents, girlfriends, or other people. We did not play video games for hours depicting death, maiming, assault, and gore.
Society did not immerse us in or glorify violence or hateful behavior. Look at today’s videos, games, and toys for children. How many involve backstories of fighting, cruelty and name calling? The YouTube channel for children which is supposed to be music and fun learning videos contain hundreds of videos with obscenities, verbal digs, and violence. “Appropriate for children” – my backside.
Recently, I was kicked off a parent’s on-line Facebook group for my three strikes. 1) appropriateness of allowing our five-year-old children to play Among Us, RoadBlox or Fortnite due to the violence. 2. Talking about church related activities and 3. Why drag queens are the equivalent of strippers and neither should be in a classroom. These topics offended other participants enough that I was invited to leave the group.
When did we lose our common sense and ability to recognize appropriate behavior and activities? Why have we allowed and enrichened individuals and corporations without the best interests of our society to have so much sway over us? Perhaps a different mind set is required of us, to ban ugliness and hateful influences from our lives and to share kindness, acceptance, and community instead.
To reject the very behavior which tears us apart and creates depressed individuals with so much fear and hate in their souls that they feel the need to destroy innocents who carry joy and hope. That’s what should be banned, ugly behavior, violent indoctrination, and disregard for the impact it has on all of us. Maybe then, the shootings will stop.