From the Hayloft: Hats off to teachers

I have to give credit where credit is due. I think teachers of today have a much more difficult job compared to when I was in school.
Imagine going to college for six years, (a masters’ degree is required in most positions), doing your student teaching and just when you land your dream job – BAM!
The department of education sends a whole new curriculum or teaching methodology. I can’t even imagine how crazy math and science teachers felt when the “new math” was instituted. I remember sitting through several demonstrations on the new way to do multiplication, thinking this was the biggest hot mess I had ever seen.
To this day, I am utterly convinced new math is why it seems like no one under the age of 22 is capable of making correct change.
In the past couple of years, we have seen the insanity of critical race theory curriculum. This seems to have been an extremely divisive course which has done little more than create social unrest amongst the youngest of students. Rather than completely rewriting history, why don’t we have inclusive history, which encompasses the contributions and struggles of all Americans? Educate our students of social norms of the times and struggles of everyone. This way there could be empathy and understanding of our history for everyone.
Maybe we could also leave out “identity” curriculum. I am of the firm opinion that no-one, absolutely no-one has the right to talk to my child about his sexuality. At most, they can explain bodily functions and reproduction, and health issues.
But asking if they “identify” with being a girl or a boy is not only crossing a line, but they are stomping on it as well. Truth be told, until I was in 5th grade, I wanted to be a boy; mostly because no one made snide remarks about boys playing kickball at recess and boys did not have to wear skirts or dresses which allowed your underwear to be seen when on the monkey bars.
I have to wonder if confessing this today, would have an educator encouraging me to take hormone blockers as reported in some news stories. A horrifying thought.
The whole personal pronoun identification of “he/him, she/her, us/them, is also ridiculous. You have a name; this is what you identify with. It is also not the business of the student to know how their teacher identifies as, because their sexuality is again, none of their business.
My son also does not need to know that you dress up as a drag queen on the weekends, performs exotic dancing as a hobby, is an atheist, in committed “throuple” relationship, and identifies as a progressive Democrat. (All of these were shared in a bio sent home with a friend’s preschool child up in Cleveland).
I remember in 4th grade, running into my teacher at Gold Circle and being absolutely shocked that she bought underwear and Tab, and wore blue jeans. I shared these facts with a couple of classmates in a whispered conversation at school and it was a revelation to all of us. We didn’t know anything about her beyond the classroom including her first name. Her life was private.
Lastly, there is a poor high school teacher (or group) in Melbourne, Australia who will be forced to deal with a student who apparently identifies as a cat. Her behavior is that as a cat and as long as her behavior doesn’t disrupt the classroom, teachers will be forced to accept and recognize her as a cat.
This sort of mental illness is not being addressed at all and frankly, probably being okayed by her parents. It boggles my mind to imagine who this would have been dealt with by ANY of our teachers back then.
They were a rather no-nonsense sort of crew and every one of them would have grabbed that “cat’s” ear and hauled them over to the principal’s office with the firm declaration that “animals don’t belong in the classroom!”
So, hats off to the teachers of today. I sympathize with and for you, even while imagining the responses of my teachers from long ago. Bless you and best of luck making it through the year.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at sarah@ohiokiwanis.org