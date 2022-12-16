From the Hayloft: Ho, Ho, Oh-No

This time of year, households with young children seem to have a lot going on.
The extent we go to, to ensure the season is magical is enough to make you wonder about your own sanity. If you were clueless enough to get an “Elf on the Shelf”, what seemed like a cute idea to encourage children to behave because they are “keeping an eye on you for Santa” I pity you.
Part of the gimmick is to move the elf around to different locations in the house during the night into clever and endearing set ups for your children to find the next morning. Heck you can even find suggestions on social media showing elves doing everything from hang gliding in the bathroom, to riding dinosaurs, driving around with Barbie, and taking cotton ball bubble baths.
Our reality is along the lines of instead of developing something clever and creative and putting the elf into the scenario the night before, we stagger off to bed for a too short, exhausted winter nap only to wake up around three in the morning with the words MOVE THE ELF screaming through your brain.
One of us will stagger out to where “Sheldon” the Elf is located for the previous day and instead of doing something cute and clever like we had planned… we do the first thing that comes to our sleep deprived brains. Like stuffing him under a glass so he looks like he is trapped or shoving his body halfway through the window blind, so he looks like he is looking outside. Having a toy moon you is not clever or particularly interesting. Although, so far, it seems to be working, despite our son Sparky, is suspicious of his elf’s ability to really report back to Santa.
Santa has also created a bit of an issue. The Hubs has a beautiful Santa suit, and he adores playing Santa when the opportunity arises. It’s something he really adores. The problem is, he has a super recognizable voice. It’s very distinct, and sort of gives the game away.
We were at the Kiwanis holiday party and the Hubs had just made his entrance and they were calling the children up one at a time to visit with Santa. Our precocious six-year-old, tugged my shirt and in a very theatrical whisper, asked me if he should tell the other kids that Santa, was actually daddy.
Thankfully the room was noisy enough no one overheard. I hauled him off to a corner and was able to convince him he should NOT share this information because daddy was simply helping Santa out tonight because he had to go visit some children in a hospital.
Daddy was just pretending to be Santa as a good deed and as a bonus getting information for Santa. Sparky considered this information as I held my breath. Finally, he sort of huffed with disappointment that he wasn’t going to be able to share this spectacular information with the other children, rolled his eyes and agreed he would not share this big secret.
For the rest of the evening, I watched in sort of resignation for Sparky to blurt his secret to one of his friends. There was already some suspicion going on, I overheard a couple of girls whispering about how Santa sounded like “Mr. “T”” and giving him a bit of the side eye. I am keeping my fingers crossed that Sparky doesn’t get involved in a conversation regarding Santa’s identity with the sisters or the gig will be up for a certain Santa.
We did finally get our tree set up. By set up, I mean out of the storage bag and shoved together and into a corner. There is a strand of lights on in a haphazard manner and it is a truly pitiful sight to see. I am hopeful that by this weekend we will have the branches “fluffed” and ornaments on, but to Sparky, it is beautiful, magical, and adored.
So, despite the less than perfect disguises and efforts within our households, we are still oddly enough creating beautiful moments for our son. Which somehow makes the chaos almost tolerable. Which is also part of the magic of the season.
I hope all of you are having a bit of (controlled) chaos and lots of memorable moments which will leave you with beautiful memories.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com