From The Hayloft: No Way, Joe

While spending time being an armchair jockey last weekend, I aimlessly flipped through the 980 channels on the tv.
I was grumpy, did not feel well, it was daylight which means I could not nap, and I had no intention of being productive or social. We have approximately 200 channels for buying weird stuff ranging from rings with “manufactured gemstones” the size of bird eggs to mechanical auto wrenches with magnetic knuckles, flashlights on the fingertips and they could do your taxes when not in use.
I was sorta interested in the wrenches but figured at some time the stupid thing would try to upload a new tax code while The Hubs was working on something, and I would wind up needing to pay the IRS the equivalent of the mileage on my car. Plus, making a purchase would involve using the telephone and finding my pocketbook, which seemed like a lot of work.
So, I moved over to the 300+ news channels, giving each approximately 3 seconds to catch my attention. What I saw over and over was quasi news stories about the federal classified documents found at different locations tied to the Biden Family. I can’t remember which station it was, but a woman was talking about the “accidental co-mingling of papers” and how it was a forgivable offense … say WHAT?
Just a short time earlier, a former president had his home raided by the FBI, who were armed with full media coverage. There were cries that this president and various family members needed to be imprisoned, stripped of their wealth, and liberties. For documents he had declassified himself while president. Documents which only he had handled, and which were in a secured area of his primary residence.
When a third location was announced to have evidence of documents which then Vice President Biden had no right to have taken from the White House, President Biden’s response was to snap at a reporter saying they “were secure enough because they were stored right next to his Corvette.” Huh?!
So many thoughts were running through my mind at that time. First of all, who keeps potentially damning or sensitive documents in their garage? I can see maybe, old financials, plaques, policy codes or employee handbooks in the garage, but anything to do with national security? Really? Who all had access to these documents? The gardener? The pool boy? Half the family? Amazon delivery people?
Secondly, since this administration is trying to so hard to cram “green energy” on the general public, why does our leader have a vintage Corvette Stingray? Has that thing been converted to electric? Why is it “okay” for him to have a gas guzzling muscle car which is nothing more than a toy for him, when the rest of us are being told we need to be “responsible” and convert to alternative fuel source vehicles. Why wasn’t anyone talking about that?
Thirdly, why wasn’t there any talk about raids or deep investigations into who had access to these documents, heck, did investigators even fingerprint the files to see whose grubby paws had been on them? Some programs even had hosts rolling their eyes and stating it was a “simple error” and forgivable for the president. Except he wasn’t president at the time. Five years, those items had been unsecured and vulnerable. Which means Americans were left vulnerable.
Yet, the media and certain members of our governing bodies seem to think it’s not that big of a deal. Which makes me wonder, why don’t they want a truthful investigation. Was there collusion in whatever are in those documents? Were the materials utilized to benefit very specific individuals or families instead of the American people? Were deals cut? Military personnel exposed? Creative accounting being instigated? National vulnerabilities exposed?
I am concerned about what those documents were and WHY did the Vice President have and remove them from the White House? Did he think he was above the law? Was this retribution? Bargaining chips with foreign entities? Why isn’t there more of an uproar over these “incidents.” Not to mention that once the records were located, they were handled by individuals without appropriate security clearances.
The whole mess stinks to high heaven, and yet there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of concern by the very people who should be protecting us, the news media and our legislative branches seem to have barely blinked over the whole thing. I for one would like some answers. Real answers, instead of the patronizing rubbish thrown as a distraction by the press secretary.
One thing is for certain, the sauce they served up for on the last president most certainly will not be the same sauce served to this one.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com