From The Hayloft: Noodle Wracker Reject

There are so many things people don’t share about parenting.
So many things. These omissions are probably why a good chunk of the population actually exists. Being a parent of a boy is especially startling and educational. At least it has been in my case.
Our little guy, Sparky, loves sports. He has no interest in being a spectator, he wants to be in the thick of things, whether he knows what is actually going on or not. In the last 9 months, he has played t-ball, football and now, wrestling.
Now, from what I remember when I was a kid, parental involvement for my mom, was basically to drive my brother everywhere, then sit on the sidelines and occasionally applaud. In all fairness, when my brother was in elementary school, I am fairly certain his only sports option was Little League Baseball and, maybe, basketball. If there were additional sports, either he didn’t participate or I was so bored while attending that I have blocked them from my mind.
It's not that way now. Parents are not only expected to attend each practice, but, to also volunteer. This can be a bit of a challenge when you are not “sports savvy” and have a natural inclination to mentally roll your eyes into the back of your head and take a brain nap when someone (The Hubs) tries to explain the game.
Sorry, there was a reason why I was in the band, and that was primarily to avoid being in sports. Ironic since my dyslexia caused me to also hate band. But, as my dad said, “we bought that clarinet for you and you WILL stay in band until you graduate and you WILL enjoy it whether you like it or not!” So, I pretended to be able to play music for 6 years and marched in snow, sleet, cold, rain and heat.
During football season, I was happy to help out by donating to the concessions during practice, and once during a game, I was one of the people holding one of the sticks chained to another bullseye stick that moves up and down the field. Each time we moved, I was usually in the wrong spot, but hey – I tried.
T-Ball season saw me suddenly being sucked in as an assistant coach. Those poor kids. I know nothing about baseball, softball and t-ball. Scouring the internet helped me find some resources for coaching, but thankfully, this was mostly about having fun.
My primary contribution was getting the kids to actually run the right direction to get to the bases and to not pee on the field. I was also pretty good at helping the girls get fired up and focused. “You know that bully at (pre)school? Just think you are throwing that ball right at his head when you throw that ball!” Terrible coaching, probably, but their aim improved immensely.
Wrestling also has volunteer options. At every game. You can be a scorekeeper, a timer or a tapper. A tapper is someone who notifies the referee that time is up by hitting them with a pool noodle. THAT was a skill set I could totally get behind. I could be a professional noodle whacker in no time. Except, apparently not.
My role was to be on stand by and when the timer indicated there was one minute left, to be ready and armed to step on the mat. But I really was terrible. The first time, the time held up his fist, then he held up his finger for “one”, and I jumped the gun and whacked the ref. A whole minute early. I just screwed up the match. I had two coaches giving me stink eye, a referee rolling his eyes, two scorekeepers not looking me in the eye and a timer, who was laughing. Ugh.
Back to the match, the boys were rolling around on the floor, up came the fist, then the finger and finally the count down to zero. I tapped the referee and this teenage boy, looked at me and asked me if I was sure. Ugh. Again.
This happened a couple of times, but part of the problem was I would get drawn into the action on the mat, so I had a hard time remembering to watch for the times. I was a noodle whacker failure. Eventually, it was suggested it would be better for me to “go watch the other mats.” A kind way of saying your help is no longer needed or wanted.
At least I tried, and now I can go back to pretending to understand what is going with the matches and complaining with the other moms about the hard seats and lack of Starbuck beverages.
Despite my overall lack of, well everything, at least I tried. Which is the one thing I can teach Sparky.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com