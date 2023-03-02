Spring in Ohio has arrived. You can tell because most of us are dressing for fall, winter, and spring each day.
We have daffodils pushing up and delicate snowdrops reminding all, warmer days are coming. This week, we had snow flurries, rain, sleet, high winds, a tornado and sunshine. It’s no wonder most of us are slogging through the day with head colds or sinus issues.
For rural folks, as we await the scent of rich soil being tilled and planted, we deal with the “other essences” of spring. It’s mating season for skunks, pungent and most notable first thing in the morning. That first whiff when you step out the door feels a bit like a blast of Draino to your nasal cavity.
In addition, livestock farmers are typically “cleaning house.” It’s the perfect time to spread manure, the organic material is not frozen solid, making it easier to distribute on fields. The changing weather allows for the potent material to break down to amend the soil with nitrogen and other nutrients before spring planting. Locals can tell you exactly what type of manure has been disbursed since each species have a distinct signature aroma.
You never see a poem dedicated to these hallmarks of spring, that’s for sure.
For some residents of Orient this week, spring brought a terrifying reminder of the force and fury of Mother Nature. A tornado screamed through a narrow path, tearing up trees, destroying buildings and terrifying people hunkered within their homes. Houses were tipped over or even flipped upside down. I can’t even imagine how terrifying those 20 minutes would have been. Houses are not supposed to move.
I can’t imagine the panic of the family whose roof was blasted off their garage due to a gas leak caused by the storm. Standing in the front yard and seeing furnace ducts resting in the branches of a tree across the road had to be surreal.
My heart aches for all those who endured the fury and aftermath of that twister. They will be able to rebuild most of their life, but precious heirlooms will be lost and as well as peace of mind. Somewhere in the back of their mind, that fear will lurk every time the weather sirens blare or the television bleeps a warning.
Please keep these families in your prayers and if you can, offer donations to the Red Cross or to local collections for these families as they rebuild their lives.
The weather will once again be erratic this weekend, but the daffodils continue to push upward and into blooms, reminding us that even after the storm, there is beauty to be found. Even if it does smell like a skunk.