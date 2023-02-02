From The Hayloft: Shadows And Shenanigans

On Thursday morning, at 5:17 AM, I rolled out of bed and the second thought that popped into my head (the first needs to be censored, it was cold and dark after all) was a rather savage “that dang rodent better not see any shadow, or else.” I am tired of the gloomy weather and lack of sun. I arrive at work, and the sun is not up, I leave work and the sun is down. Bah, humbug, and a whole lot more.
To add to the mid-winter blues has been the news. I’ve been thinking about our national leaders’ raging lack of common sense and flat-out stupidity generating a whole lot of what we call “natural un-composted fertilizer” coming out of our nation’s capital. There is so much bull pucky that if we could get that stuff delivered, there would not be concerns about a fertilizer shortage for most of the nation’s farmers.
Top of the list of concerns is the number of unsecured documents being found in multiple locations related to our current president. It makes me wonder what the heck was he thinking when he brought those home? Was he trying to collect enough documents to wallpaper a bathroom? Did he bring home materials for Jr. to utilize in his so-called business deals? Plus, how did he bypass the security protocols which should have prevented him from even having copies in the first place? My understanding, that all classified documents may be read, but not copied or removed from the facility housing them. Something is super stinky with this security failure.
Even more fascinating is the tidbit that the Hunter Biden has retained a lawyer and plans to sue multiple people regarding his lap top. You know, the one he dropped off at repair shop, then failed to reclaim? Someone needs to inform that self-righteous ding-dong that in the real world, when you fail to reclaim items needing serviced, after a certain amount of time, you forfeit that item.
Most places where I have taken items for repair have this policy clearly stated and posted in that place of business. It is also usually on the document with the work order, signed by the item’s owner. Both the business and the owner have a copy of this term of agreement. Never have I seen one that said “all items left after 60 days will be forfeited UNLESS you are the President’s son.”
Hunter has decided that since someone looked at the files on his laptop and reported it to authorities, he is a victim. It’s not his fault someone discovered highly sensitive and dare I say, potentially criminal activity dealing with national security. Hunter had been a very naughty boy and had been caught with his hand, face and half his butt in the cookie jar. So, he is suing everyone who was involved in the investigation.
I am certain he knows these lawsuits are ridiculous, which makes me wonder what these stink bomb smokescreen lawsuits are to be used for as a distraction.
Is there going to be an investigation of this whole incident and the ramifications of that content? Will there be actual pursuit of criminal charges? Or will a giant, magic broom sweep more garbage under an already lumpy rug in the White House?
Despite not being able to do a darn thing about the shenanigans in Washington, it’s still worrisome that these shenanigans are going unpunished. If I ever get in trouble with the law, I want the Hunter Biden exemption from justice.
Almost equally disturbing is the fact, that dumb rodent Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. No wonder the thought of staying in bed with the covers over my head until spring sounds better and better every day.