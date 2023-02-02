From The Hayloft: Shadows And Shenanigans

Sarah Roush

On Thursday morning, at 5:17 AM, I rolled out of bed and the second thought that popped into my head (the first needs to be censored, it was cold and dark after all) was a rather savage “that dang rodent better not see any shadow, or else.” I am tired of the gloomy weather and lack of sun. I arrive at work, and the sun is not up, I leave work and the sun is down. Bah, humbug, and a whole lot more.

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments