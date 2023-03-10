This has been a big week for our son Sparky, and he has been pretty nonchalant about it.
On Monday, his teacher called to let us know that his reading skills have improved since December. By six levels. I can’t say the Hubs and I were really surprised.
We had noticed he had been reading more complex materials with compound words. He also reads our text messages on the phones which has become a bit of a challenge, especially when our friends send inappropriate jokes and snarky messages. In the evening he reads to us at bedtime, instead of the other way around. *sigh*
His teacher then asked for permission to move him into a first grade reading group. Talk about being proud parents. It was also gratifying to be able to show Sparky how hard work and practice pays off in the long run.
He was also featured on the school’s Facebook page as a recipient of “Positive Office Referrals” which reaped him a “brag tag.” He was obviously more interested in the physical trappings, but the fact that he was being recognized for being voluntarily helpful and kind without any prompting made my heart sing.
Another day, he came home with his “black belt” in Sight Word Karate. This has been a program where the student receives 10 “sight words” which they need to be able to easily identify upon seeing them. Once they can identify all ten, they move up to the next level, much like the belt levels of Karate. Again, hard work and success. The picture his teacher posted shows him with a big fat of a “no big deal smirk.”
This weekend, he will be baptized in our church along with three other children. This is a special moment in the Christian faith and his enthusiasm for this declaration of faith and joy is heartwarming.
Unfortunately, for me, the occasion has traumatized me a bit. Not the rite or anything like that, but trying to purchase a new outfit for Sparky. He has grown a bit since Christmas, and he need a new outfit appropriate for the day.
Previously I strolled into the store and went to the appropriate section which had adorable outfits already put together and all I had to do was select a size and style. Easy, peasy.
But, at Christmas time he was still wearing a size 5 Toddler, and those clothes are now too small. Pants are above his ankles, necklines are too small for his head to pop through, and sleeves are too short. Drat.
I had been dreading this day. It meant I had to cross the aisle – literally- to clothe him. We were no longer shopping in the toddler section, but now in boy’s section. A mere eight feet and a world of difference. No more matched sets, shirts which in some cases required censorship and/or vetoes. Saggy pants and every third shirt has either a skateboard or a game system theme are everywhere.
Where are the sweet plaid shirts, with coordinating slacks and suspenders? What about sweater and shirt sets with whimsical designs? I stood among racks of shapeless t-shirts which were more than double than shirts across the aisle and felt a full-on pout coming on. I looked across the aisle and in the toddler section were sweet ensembles on full display.
Taunting me, because they were exactly what I had hoped to find for Sparky. Those dumb clothes were making me mourn the growth of my boy, which was ridiculous and I knew that too.
I have not found him a new outfit but will do so by Sunday. It is after all, a big day for him as well as for us. Our baby has grown into a boy and before we know it, into a teenager, then an adult.
I hope he will always be able to experience successes with hard work and be recognized and appreciated for being kind and helpful.
I hope he always has a relationship with God.
I also hope in my heart of hearts, he will always be my little boy no matter what. I will always be there for him and will cross the aisle for him every time he needs me to do so.