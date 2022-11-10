From the Hayloft: Thank You To Our Finest Public Servants

Election Day is over. Mostly. Thank goodness. We will be able to enjoy at least a few weeks before the next round of campaigns starts.
Maybe.
Some candidates admitted to campaigning for 16 months, which means a whole lot of time spent not doing what we elected them to do in the first place. As a bonus, I believe they even gave themselves a pay raise, while not attending to their duties, at the same time. Nice racket if you are part of the club, not so much for those of us footing the bill.
This past Friday we honored our finest public servants. Our veterans are deserving of our highest regards. These brave men and women served our country, sometimes, not by choice. They kept our shores safe and protected our way of life while being placed in the line of danger. Fighting in conflicts that politicians who were not on the battlefield, created.
I know several individuals who have served in the Army in the last two decades. The are dealing with slow and horrific medical conditions resulting from being exposed to toxic burn pits in the middle east. You may remember I wrote about the death of one of these heroes due to this very condition at a mere 40 years old. He sacrificed everything for a country he loved. Everything. They remember seeing terrible sights as the rolled by in tanks or going door to door in villages. Certain scents and sounds bring back terrible ghosts of past events despite their efforts to purge those memories.
Conversations with former Marines and Army personnel told tales of the horrors of Vietnam. Being drafted and forced to fight against people they had no reason to dislike. The human misery, horrific things they witnessed and did, left their psyche battered, and haunted. Their desperation and relief to go home to a world which they were familiar and understood, was met with contempt from people who were privileged enough to stay home.
Being spat upon, called “baby killers” and worse only heaped more grief and stress upon them. They struggled to attend school and get jobs in a society which offered no compassion to these battle-scarred people readapting to civilian life.
Exposure to chemical agents, post traumatic stress disorder, survivors’ guilt and battle trauma plagued soldiers, nurses, doctors, and civilians. Families and friends who did not serve were also challenged by the suffering of their loved ones. The trauma continues years after truces are called.
It behooves us all to support veteran groups and programs which help support, rehabilitate, counsel, and care for our finest citizens. Whether it is a fundraiser for the VFW or AMVETS, or job training, we need to support them to the best of our ability and never forget their sacrifices or struggles, many of which we will thankfully never be privy to. Accessible housing, transportation, and work environments need to be considered for those who did not return whole.
So, thank you to all the veterans who have served. Thank you to the families who struggled to help them adjust and to the many agencies and volunteers who work with these fine men and women.
We are surrounded by reminders to show appreciation are everywhere; they fly from posts, next to door frames, from truck antennas, you see reminders on barns, cranes, corn pickers and gracing the cemetery as it flies over final resting places... They may be new and vivid, or they may be small and tattered.
But our American Flag is the symbol of our country and the brave citizens who fought for the greater good, even though they may have been shaking in their boots and scared out of their minds.
The least we can do is say thank you.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com