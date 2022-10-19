From the Hayloft: The Best Way to Score

Monday evening, surrounded by a half dozen parents and huddled against the side of the concession stand, I watched our boys as they went through their football exercises.
While they ran in chaotic looking (to me) circles we stomped our feet and complained about the cold weather.
There was some discussion about how far they have come as players and the extreme amount of patience the coaches seem to possess, and then we went into how much the children have learned.
Our son, Sparky has learned about teamwork, about football and a bit of life. He regularly shows me several “stances” and talks about how he is to push the “other team’ out of the way, because that’s his job. It’s kind of cute. He also recognizes the value of that role because of the impact on the play. He has made some new friends and increased the circle of men who play as role models for him. While, initially, I was not thrilled about his choosing to play football, I believe it has been a good experience for him. Mostly.
Unfortunately, one of the things he learned about was how some people struggle with maturity despite their age. We have witnessed at various games how some parents will scream and cuss at their children during games.
The boys would be tearing up, because they obviously want to make their parent happy and proud of them, but all the parent noticed was that his six year old was not playing as well as a much older student. It was heartbreaking, and if I was that boy, a reason to not play in future sports.
One time we overheard what we assume was a parent of a cheerleader, telling the little girl that she better be on point better “than that fatty……” It was appalling, she was making her daughter feel poorly about her efforts and teaching body shaming to her daughter at the same time. Again, brutal.
The worst is the parent on a certain opposing team, who not only exhibited outrageous and somewhat offensive behavior at various games, but who has stooped to trash talking about the opposing teams and parents. Its shameful behavior for anyone, but she expanded her behavior by posting her insults and derogatory comments on social media. At one point she had posted veiled threats involving visiting the homes of the players from the opposing team.
It's disgraceful.
Parents and adults should be supportive of their children and teaching good sportsmanship. The teams and cheerleading squads are learning, not just how to play a game or to cheer in sync, but they are learning behavior from the actions and words of the adults, not just on their “side” but from the opposing teams as well.
Calling your opponents “tacky and trashy” is not only rude and unsportsmanlike but is a poor example of how people should act. If it had been done in a classroom, there probably would have been a time out, if not an apology.
As an adult, at the very least, censorship from other parents would be appropriate, with a gentle reminder that there is more than just sports being learned at the game field.
With better behavior from all the parents, sportsmanship could prevail and then everyone would be winners, no matter what the score board says.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com