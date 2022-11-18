From the Hayloft: The Expo

I was in bliss. Memories of beloved activities and events washed over me as our son Sparky, and I stood in front of the green and white cloverleaf bedecked display board. We were at the 4-H expo for potential 4-H members and Clover-bud participants.
Years ago, as an excited 9-year-old, I had joined 4-H. My first project was “All American Foods” and somewhere, I still have that tattered, workbook with recipes for “American Jambalaya” and chocolate brownies. I felt like such a competent person as I learned kitchen skills which I still used to this day.
4-H helped me develop confidence in myself as the projects became more and more challenging. Bread baking, food preservation, gardening, laundry, raising market hogs, and other lessons were learned and mastered. In fact, I was able to serve on the Jr. Fair Board’s Nutrition Council and compete on the state level with several food-based projects. It was a terrific experience which helped develop leadership skills and independence.
I want this for my son.
The Hubs was not a 4-H’er when he grew up. His family moved often so it was probably difficult for him to be engaged in such activities, but for us, it was almost an expectation and a legacy since both of my parents had been in 4-H.
So, when we saw the expo information at the local Tractor Supply, I figured this would be the perfect way to show him 4-H wasn’t all about raising cattle and hogs. At the very least, I would be able to show skills such as gun safety, basic woodworking, and learning STEM concepts through hands on projects were also available.
That was the plan, anyway.
The expo was terrific. Tables were arranged around the hall at the fairgrounds, each one had a different project featured, and at least one student who was talking about their experiences taking that project and what they learned. Simply and effective.
I thought, when we walked in, Sparky might show some interest in cooking, maybe pets, or gun safety. Instead, like a missile homing into a target, Sparky made a beeline straight to the one project - smack in the middle of the whole building -guaranteed to not make his daddy happy. The self- determined project on … snakes.
The young girl and the adult at the table did a terrific job talking about the project, describing the life cycles, breeding programs, and safe handling practices of corn snakes. She had hand sanitizer to protect her animals from anyone wishing to pet the specimens on display. Sparky was in heaven. He asked questions, admired the smooth texture of their skin and was impressed by the beautiful markings. He then asked, the fatal question “can I have a snake?”
In a flash, I knew this was endeavor was doomed. There is no way, the Hubs will ever agree to any sort of reptile or amphibian willingly being kept on the property. This is a man who refuses to pick up toads or frogs, and feels it is his God-given duty to kill every snake on our property, no matter how small. He also seems to feel he deserves a parade for every pencil sized garter snake sent to its maker. In all fairness, I have a healthy loathing of mice and rats, so we sort of have an agreement to what we will not encourage as pets.
To make matters worse, Sparky has recently been asking for a pet axolotl. For the uninitiated, this is a wonky looking salamander who looks like a cross between a cartoon character and an alien. We have been hemming and hawing over this for a while, because, frankly, we need another creature to take care of like we need another tax increase.
Thankfully, Sparky is not yet old enough to take actual 4-H projects, but would, rather be participating in Clover-bud activities which encourage learning and exploring the world around them. I managed to convince him that maybe in a couple of years, but not now.
I am hopeful he will be involved in this wonderful program, and by the time he reaches nine years of age, he will be interested in something other less divisive for our household. If not, there may be some negotiations occurring regarding the acquisition of a somewhat less than desirable household addition.
In the meantime, I hope our county gains a couple hundred new 4-H members this year. A program which teaches independent living skills and career exploration can only be applauded. Toss in leadership development and community awareness and I fail to see what there is to not love.
If your child is five years old (as of January 1st) and is interested in becoming involved with our county’s 4-H program, reach out to the county extension office at https://pickaway.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development or 740-474-7534.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com