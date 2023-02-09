From The Hayloft: The Last Laugh

This week has been really difficult for me. My friend and former boss, Dave, passed away.
Now, you would think, okay, he was her boss, but he retired five years ago. She should have had a certain degree of separation by now, for Pete’s sake! But he was more than a boss, he was also a mentor, confidant, and friend. In many ways, he was my best friend.
Interestingly enough our relationship started a bit rocky. We met at one of our organization’s social events while in Montreal for a convention. We were on a riverboat cruise and watching some really astonishing dance moves of a couple of our members. He was sitting across from the table and he asked me about the Executive Director’s job which was open at that time.
Keep in mind, I had worked in that office only 3 years, 2 of which were part time and I had three bosses within that time and was currently acting as executive director and putting in 60 hours a week. I was stressed with trying to learn every component of the job and performing the tasks of 2 people and was frankly, sort of hating life at that point. So when Dave asked about the position, I straight out told him that only a complete idiot would take that job.
I was a bit horrified and astonished when he walked into the office about two weeks later with the announcement that he was now the new boss. He started working during the busiest and most stressful time of the year, with a full audit happening, six youth conferences coming up, a weekend training/board meeting happening and a massive state directory which needed to be edited. Needless to say, I was not thrilled with having the task of explaining everything, some of which I was in the process of learning, I was a bit snippy.
Not the most auspicious beginning. After several weeks of a tense work environment, we had a performance evaluation. This was entirely new to me and afterwards, his assessment was “Sarah needs to work on her attitude.” Mortifying to say the least. It was also the only review he ever did.
After a year of being working together, and the chaos of both of us learning how to run a statewide organization with no guidance and too many opinions, he either decided my attitude had improved or was warranted. I am not certain.
Over the years, we created a team of two. While part of his job was to help the organization’s leadership look good, I had decided part of my job was make him look good. I would often pull documents together before he even knew he needed them, fixing him a fresh cup of coffee before he realized his previous one had gone cold.
We both had a large and varied wardrobe of branded shirts, yet we would still wind up showing up to work in matching outfits, like a couple of pre-teen girls or an old married couple. It confused a lot of people who often thought we were married. Which sort of horrified both of us.
He was more than a boss, he helped me cope through deaths of friends and family, a messy divorce, and the loss of my foster daughter. He was a mentor and encouraged me to believe in myself more. We laughed over stupid things and he shared stories of his youth and family. He was always willing to be a taste tester for any home made baked goods, and once carried a pan of peach cobbler to North Carolina on an airplane to share with buddies he was meeting up with for a golf trip.
He was my friend and, in some ways, very much like a father figure.
One thing that always made me laugh was his “evening butt dial.” At least 2-3 times a week this would happen, always around the same time at night. The next day I would tease him and ask what his rear end wanted to tell me. Dave passed away last Thursday evening.
On Sunday evening, at about the appropriate time, my cell phone rang. I picked it up, and was astounded to see that it was a call from Dave. Cautiously I said “hello?” No one was there – just silence. I won’t lie, it was disconcerting.
When the phone rang a second time, again from Dave, it was freaky. I answered again, this time in a pitch probably heard mostly by dogs. There was a long pause and while there was a lot of things running through my head – none of them printable here, it was with profound relief, when a voice came across the line – Dave’s wife. I truly had thought I was having an “experience.”
We had a nice conversation, meanwhile, I swear I could hear Dave roaring with laughter in the background, as he watched with mutual friends at my reaction.
He always wanted the last laugh with me. Well played Dave. Well played.
