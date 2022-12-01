From the Hayloft: The Vacation

Vacation. To most people vacation evokes the anticipation of happy family gatherings, trips to exotic places or restful and relaxing downtime.
I don’t know whether to be green with envy or furious with frustration over how these have never been my experience.
Oh, I have traveled to some pretty amazing places. New Orleans, Big Sur, Muir Woods, The Everglades. Beautiful, fascinating places which I am grateful to have had the chance to experience. However, each trip involved chaperoning several dozen teenagers whose primary goal seemed to be to run amok or to get a tattoo without parental approval. So, the entire trip involved a certain degree of “red alert” at all times.
Other times, family “vacations” involved wandering around battlefields and Civil War cemeteries under the blazing sun. We did spend one day being fairly lost inside a battleship once, it was interesting to see how the navy personnel lived onboard, but it wasn’t really something I ever wanted to do. Other options involved me gripping the railings of charter boats as I try to not revisit every meal since 1986 while the Hubs was gleefully pulling in fish on the other side of the boat. Again, not my cup of Dramamine.
So, staycations have become my new normal. Partly because what interests me, doesn’t interest the rest of the family, and because I am perpetually broke. The past several years, vacations have involved a trip to the emergency room or the hospital for at least one family member or a major appliance dying.
Occasionally weather would join in the fun by blowing the roof off the house, or interrupting power supply for days on end so we would have freezers of spoiled food. If I was extremely stressed and looking forward to a bit of “down time’, then multiple events would occur. I would inevitably be super excited and happy to return to work where chaos was something I could deal with easier.
My friends and family would consider my recounting of events to be entertainment. I once heard a group had even set up a pool for the first vacation “challenge” occurrence. I return to work on Monday after a bit of time off. I have not accomplished a blasted thing I wanted to achieve and am still exhausted, and now, sort of mad about.. everything.
Meanwhile, my friend is sending me photos of her vacation in Germany attending Winterfair, another is posting images of her toes facing the beach and yet another shows 15+ people dressed in matching pajamas toasting everyone in front of a massive fireplace. I kinda loathe all of them even as I am happy for them at the same time.
This weekend is our son Sparky’s birthday, so that will be dedicated to him somewhat. I need brakes on the car and to clean the fridge out. It’s not much of a vacation, but I have reached the point where if I can get just six things done, I will have to call it a success by my rather low standards. I have a bottle of Murphy’s Oil Soap and a pile of rags ready to clean the bookcases, bins to store summer clothes into and supplies to clean the fridge.
The ingredients for a new pie are in the fridge as well those to try a new recipe using leftovers. I even have a book ready to be finished. By any fortune, I will have “at least 6’ completed by Friday morning. It seems lame, but it is what it is.
Maybe next vacation, there will be a movie on tv with views of the ocean and I can take a photo of my toes pointing toward the sand as well.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com