October is supposed to be a spooky time of year.
The sun rises later and sets earlier allowing for more time in the shadows. We hear the coyotes yipping and carousing long after dusk, and I have witnessed more than one slipping into the cornfields as I drive to work in the morning.
We have an owl roosting somewhere near the house, and swifts dip and weave in the night air making you think of bats.
Drying crops and leaves rustle in the air, and the noise of a squirrel or a fox dashing through them makes on assume it is a much larger creature nearby.
What I found super creepy the last couple weeks, were some friend requests I received on Facebook. One was from my uncle, Everett. Now, Everett is in no way a creepy person. Witty, smart and a great advocate for logical arguments, the information he shared was diverse and generally delivered with humor. I absolutely would consider him for friendship even if he was not a relative. What I will not do, is accept a Facebook Friendship request from a man who died a decade ago.
While it could be a family member controlling the account, the likelihood of that happening is about the same as Publisher’s Clearinghouse showing up at the house with a giant check for me. Possible, just not probable.
Last week, I had received a friend request from another person who had died several years ago, and finally realized one of the people who was still listed on my account as an acquaintance, had passed away several years ago. However, she had “liked” one of my posts. Someone else was controlling that account and I had no idea who. It felt almost like a betrayal.
I reported all three accounts as deceptive and blocked their ability to interact with me, but still felt deep disgust for the people behind those identities who feel they are entitled to pretend to be good, decent humans while spying on others for whatever reason. It is nothing short of identity theft.
Beyond filing a report with the social platform; there isn’t much I can do about this ghoulish behavior. I can only hope that these imposters somehow receive visits, exactly like Marley visiting Ebenezer Scrooge, and it somehow cases them to straighten up their act. In fact, this would be about the absolute perfect punishment for identity thieves.
Try to claim funds which belong to someone else? Get haunted. Try to steal property from a deceased individual? Get haunted. Try to vote using someone else’s ID? I hope you have weeks of nightly non-stop dreams of campaign ads from the individuals you oppose. It also seems fitting that karma would come to visit and create the same chaos for you, it only seems fair that your life becomes chaos.
At the risk of sounding petty, these spooky “treats” are what these sort of ghoulish tricksters deserve.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com