Last week was “The Week of the Woman” complete with National Woman’s Day. There was a lot of press about the events.
There is nothing quite like being celebrated because you were born with a uterus, but okay.
I would have been a bit more excited if someone was giving out free chocolate or coffee, but since there were no freebies that I knew of, the week received a rating of “meh and an eyeroll” as an event.
It quickly dropped lower after reading the news feed. Our president, in celebration presented the “Woman of Courage” to Alba Rueda from Argentina. Her work in her community is admirable, but it doesn’t change the fact Alba was born a male.
The NCAA Woman of the Year for 2022 is Lia Thomas, a swimmer who won the Division 1 Title in Swimming. Lia competed on the men’s team and was ranked 400th in collegiate swimming just two years ago before starting to transition as a female.
Miss Universe and Miss America pageants have multiple transgender individuals competing in a formerly female domain.
USA Today named Admiral Rachel Levine “Woman of the Year.” Again, not born a female.
Now, I don’t want you to think I have issues with the transgender population, I really don’t, mostly because I don’t care what people do with their body or their lifestyle. It’s not my business and who am I to question them?
There are, however, lines in the sand. Like telling me I have to change my vocabulary and how I think of MYSELF as a woman.
“Golin” website recently chided us to “Stop Using “Female” When You Mean “Woman.” Using the word “female” is exclusionary regarding gender since it pertains to those of us who were born female and grew into women. “Woman” apparently can apply to anyone who is feeling pretty. Females, transgender, crossdressers, etc.
There are articles being written about how it is discriminatory to say “breast feeding” or “vagina birth”, the preferred and recommended terms are now “chest feeding” and “frontal birth” or “lower front birth.”
Give me a break. Just because you want to identify as a woman doesn’t mean you get to dictate how natural born females deal with our reproductive functions. We call it breast feeding because mammary glands are involved in production of milk. These glands with a very specific purpose are located in our breasts.
The “Clue” website offers these gems of advice: “Remember that having a period doesn’t make you female any more than having nipples makes someone a mother. People of all genders can and do have periods.” And “Maybe you want to call them “brovaries” instead of ovaries, or perhaps you prefer to use scientific terms.
Use the words that work for you. Menstruation isn’t a “women’s issue,” it is an issue for people who menstruate. Bodies and body parts don’t need to be gendered. Let’s just say “people with periods” or “people who menstruate.” It’s that easy!”
Excuse me while I go pray for the sanity our civilization.
I have to wonder where are all the feminists are who fought so hard for us? Where are they protesting men being in our fitting rooms, being displaced on our sports teams and having to share bathrooms and locker rooms with individuals who are still biological males? Especially in our schools and with our youth groups?
I especially do not feel safe sharing public restrooms with adult men. Twice I have caught a man dressed as a woman using a cell phone to record activities in the ladies room. Once when Sparky and I were in there, and another time when the phone “fell” on the phone in such a manner it was able to record what was going on in my stall. I know it was recording because I picked it up and looked at it. I was so angry and felt so violated. I deleted a dozen other videos on there before the “woman” was able to wrestle if from me.
When I told someone about the story, I was told I was WRONG as a female, to be so upset about sharing such personal space with strangers.
For me, the final nail in the coffin for the celebration of women came when a major chocolate company renamed their HER/SHEy bar and selected Faye Johnstone a transgender individual as a representative for women. For a company who sells millions of dollars of products to females, they entirely cancelled us in one stupid move.
Last week was not a celebration of females who have made a difference in the world, it is evidence of a cancelation of our identity as females. Which is perhaps, the real celebration for some people.