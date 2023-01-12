From The Hayloft: Welcome To 2023

Welcome to 2023. I know I am a week late with this sentiment, but frankly the new year came in like a super irritant.
The best comparison I can come up with, is when you are trying to nap to get rid of a headache and a toddler keeps coming into the room and saying “mom, mom, mom, mom, mom.” You give up on pretending to be asleep, open one eye as the “mom, mom, mom” continues only to be smacked in the forehead with that little wooden mallet that comes with that dumb toy that involves pounding pegs back and forth.
Now, you now have a much bigger headache, a goose-egg rising on your forehead, a bad attitude. That has been 2023.
The annual sinus infection has outdone itself. The worst one ever. It’s been so bad that I was having dreams about drilling holes into my sinus cavities to reduce the pressure. Multiple rounds of antibiotics were providing no relief. The pain and nonstop grossness had me looking at the vacuum hose with a certain degree of speculation and wondering, what would happen if….
I spent every minute possible in a steaming bathtub to just be able to breathe, which while helpful, in no way reduced the amount of grossness going on the center of my face. I felt and resembled a zombie. In one day, I had no less than six acquaintances tell me I looked like crap before noon. As if my mirror hadn’t already delivered that message at 5:30 AM.
The brakes on the car decided to go on strike, and one of our cats escaped the house and he has not been seen for a couple of weeks. He was super annoying, and I hope he will return, but we have a large owl living in our tree line and coyotes yipping and yammering around the house every night. It’s not feeling like a positive outcome is going to happen.
Since the start of 2023, I lost three more friends. Cancer, stroke, and a heart attack took away some fine people including a dear neighbor. Our son, Sparky is crushed by this loss.
If all that was enough, I received my new insurance card. Like many people, I need to purchase health insurance via the marketplace. While the choice of carriers and plans is still limited compared to other counties, it has slightly improved. Or so I have been told.
My process for selecting an insurance plan started with finding a monthly premium which cost less than the mortgage. Never mind, the deductible is MORE than a year’s worth of mortgage payments, it was the “best deal” available.
Apparently, the days of receiving a card and a fat booklet explaining benefits in the mail are gone. Instead, you receive a flimsy laminated card with a sticker across the front stating “to ACTIVATE your card, please log into www.wehateourcustomers.com.”
To “activate” the card, I had to log in, create a password, establish security questions, and establish a customer profile. This seemed a lot like a lot of work not to mention another level of hell.
What followed was two hours of having multiple passwords rejected and then informed that the passwords did not match, even after copying and pasting. I was finally able to create a password which honestly, I should wash my fingertips for typing.
Then the security questions, which I swear ranged from the middle name of my third-grade gym teacher to my grandmother’s underwear size. This insurance company knows more about my personal history than my husband. Customer profile was just as bad.
Questions regarding my health and personal habits, information on prior medical conditions or surgeries, medications, vaccinations, exercise habits, and the color of my aura. I was halfway waiting to see if they were going to ask if I ever had pinworms, a sixth toe or chapped lips.
By the time I was done with all the questions, I was ready to go into full health guru mode just to spite the insurance company. Except it sounded like a lot of work and effort, even more so than all the paperwork for a company who will probably pay diddly squat on anything since there is a monstrous deductible.
So far, I am not impressed with 2023. Hopefully, with the insurance completed, a new antibiotic which seems to be working and a small, but supportive group of friends, the year will improve. If not, there is 2024 to look forward.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com