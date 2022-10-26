From the Hayloft: Wild Kingdom Interactions

Autumn seems to bring about a different sort of interaction with nature. While spring is often touted as when you are more likely to see wild animals, primarily fledgling birds and tiny bunnies appearing in strawberry beds, or unfortunately being hauled in by the cat as a gift, for me it is fall when the wildlife is much more visible.
Much of it, has to do with crops being removed, the open fields no longer hide coyotes slinking between rows, or pheasants scratching for food.
The animals seem to be more active just before dawn, as evidenced by my daily drive to work. I have started to play a mental game of “critter bingo” on the drive. The goal is to see at least five different live species between home and the I-71 on ramp. This morning I saw 8: coyote, raccoon, rabbit, owl, deer, either a mink or weasel, (not sure what that thing was), opossum, and a field mouse. The most important component of this game it to not run over any of them if it can be avoided. I always feel like I need to go back and do CPR or something if there is an incident; there is not much you can do for a suicidal squirrel who made a beeline for your tires. But I still feel awful.
This weekend, our son Sparky was admiring some wooly worms (Isabella Tiger Moth larva). He was marveling over how one was nearly all brown, while another was half brown and black and a third had black bands on each end. He was asking all sorts of questions, where was the mouth? Will they bite? Do they eat ants? I tried to answer his questions with some degree of accuracy, but he wasn’t really interested in allowing me to look up any information. Shortly afterwards, he discovered and was rather distressed to see several had been flattened on the road in front of our house. After convincing him that a funeral for each one of those smushed wooly worms was not the greatest of ideas, he then wanted to bring all the lives ones into the house, where they would be safe. It took some explaining this was not a great idea, but instead, we could find a nice cozy patch of weeds and leaves for them to sleep during the winter months. He finally settled on a space near our front steps where they could sleep between the bricks and iris and very gently covered them with leaves he fetched from the lilac bush.
Later that day, he saw geese flying overhead in the typical “v” formation. I explained the reasoning for that, and how by taking turns to lead, their teamwork helps the geese fly quickly to their winter homes. After the explanation, he simply wanted to know if they could poop while flying. Not quite the biology lesson I wanted to share, but part of life.
Meanwhile, The Hubs had taken down the pool, and after letting it sit for 2 weeks, had finally decided to clean it out then roll it up for storage. While pulling back the sides, he discovered a frog. It was of a size, that it must have hatched this spring. Another opportunity for science. While trying to hold on to the squirmy critter, I explained to Sparky the differences between frogs and toads, and their life cycles. He watched wide-eyed as the frog tried to escape and was a bit appalled by the slick skin. After my lesson, he simply looked at me and said, “mom, that’s gross.”
It was at this point, I kinda gave up for the day. Maybe something I shared with him, will stick in some small recess of his brain, but one can never can tell.
Anyways, I still get to enjoy the sight of brilliantly plumaged pheasants strutting across the fields, hearing the fox and coyotes calling out at dusk, and seeing (and respecting from a distance) the fluffy banner of the skunks’ tails as they dig for grubs. They are part of our diverse rural community, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
