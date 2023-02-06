Good Journalism Is Its Own Reward

A recent column appeared in the Washington Post that dismissed objectivity as a virtue in journalism.
Penned by Leonard Downie Jr., a former executive editor for the Washington Post, his column unapologetically admits that bias may be a good thing in pursuit of the truth.
Downie wrote that news leaders today “believe that pursuing objectivity can lead to false balance or misleading ‘bothsidesism’ in covering stories about race, the treatment of women, LGBTQ+ rights, income inequality, climate change and many other subjects. And, in today’s diversifying newsrooms, they feel it negates many of their own identities, life experiences and cultural contexts, keeping them from pursuing truth in their work.”
Wrong – just no – that’s not how we do things at the Circleville Herald nor any of the other papers that I oversee in Southeast Ohio.
We do things by the book at the Circleville Herald – objectively – keeping our opinion out of the news. In today’s world, some folks may not like it like that – but would instead prefer that journalists write things that conform to their view of the universe – hence the Fox News and CNN approach to journalism where most everything is viewed through the prism of politics. We don’t do that at the Circleville Herald
However, I will concede that we do have a bias toward the community by publishing stories that present the best side of Pickaway County. If you grew the biggest pumpkin, made straight A’s on your report card or got elected mayor, then you deserve a bit of ink in our local paper.
That said, if you commit a crime or do something stupid, we cover that story too as objectively as possible. Sometimes there is a balancing act as to when to pursue these stories. While we may be aware of things going on here and there, we prefer to wait until we have all the facts before moving forward with a story that may change people’s lives.
Unlike those journalists who reported on the comings and goings of the Russia hoax that nearly brought about the impeachment of President Trump, we don’t want to be the kind of newspaper that reports a bunch of lies that masquerade as the truth and then suddenly have to consider whether to return the Pulitzer Prize after everything falls apart.
Moreover, pushing stories with that kind of polarized bias is why people find it harder and harder to trust the national media. A Gallup Poll shows that less than 20 percent of citizens trust television or print media.
Personally, I think biased reporting is one of the reasons why newspapers and other media outlets are struggling. If these places could just report the facts and not link snow storms to climate change or cherry pick news events to highlight a social justice agenda, maybe folks would start trusting the news again versus tuning out the noise.
Based on my experience, I’ve learned that the best journalism accurately presents the facts free of bias and shares all points of view. To be candid, that’s a radical approach these days.
I have the credentials, press awards and experience to work at a major national newspaper, but I choose not to waste my time so that I won’t have to ask stupid questions when pursuing a narrative that’s not based in reality at one of these biased news outlets, places that do more harm than good.
Rather than throw stones at objectivity, journalists should be doing more critical thinking by asking serious questions about the topics they cover instead of just reporting tweets and soundbites.
Trust me, you can do more good and affect lives for the better by being a watchdog at a small to mid sized newspaper, one that serves families, friends and neighbors — the whole community. And I have faith in folks enough to know that they know the truth when they see it.
I’ve always felt that it’s not the size of the newspaper, but the size of the story that counts most.
Good journalism is its own reward.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.