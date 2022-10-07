GOP Says 'Republicans for Marsha Few' a Misnomer

As an elected member of the Pickaway County Republican Party Central Committee, I feel it is my responsibility to educate Republican voters about candidates running for office.
Pickaway County has its fair share of political signs every season – and this year is no exception.
However, “Republicans for Marsha Few” should be aware of who they are supporting when they display those signs.
As recently as last year, Marsha Few has served as the Chairman of the Pickaway County Democratic Party and is elected to carry out the local workings of the radical Democratic agenda.
The Facebook page of the County Democratic Party continually levels nasty rhetoric about supporters of Donald Trump. They offer support to radical left candidates for office and are working as we speak to elect people like Tim Ryan and Nan Whaley.
Marsha Few attended an event with the Democrat candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court. The same liberals who want to remove public safety as a factor for setting bail and will be activist judges right here in Ohio.
When you are working to elect Marsha Few, you are setting aside her apparent support for The Green New Deal, radicalized education, Joe Biden’s failed economic policies and the list goes on.
We cannot afford to send Joe Biden’s local field commander anywhere near elected office. The modern Democratic Party is out of touch and Republicans should be wary of voting for one of them in 2022.
Sincerely,
Sandy Darby
R-Scioto South precinct
Circleville, Ohio
