Grammar Guy: Believe it or not, ‘gaslighting’ is the Word of the Year 2022

Curtis Honeycutt

The folks over at Merriam-Webster are at it again. They are claiming that the Word of the Year 2022 is “gaslighting.” That is so typical of them. They can believe that if they want to, I guess.

