For far too long, Ohio’s Constitution has been far too susceptible to efforts by outside groups and special interests seeking to alter our governing document to achieve their own ends.
We have repeatedly watched as special interests buy their way onto the statewide ballot, and then spend millions of dollars drowning the airwaves seeking to secure permanent, fundamental changes to our state by a vote margin of 50% plus one vote.
The Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment, which I introduced as House Joint Resolution 1, will help prevent these terrible public policy proposals from becoming law by raising the threshold for adopting constitutional amendments to a 60% vote threshold.
America’s Founders ensured that the United States Constitution would be protected against outside influence and monied interests by requiring a supermajority vote for amendments – a 2/3 vote of both chambers of Congress and a vote of ¾ of state legislatures. It is time to protect the Ohio Constitution in a similar way.
If readers were to wake up tomorrow and read that Facebook, or Exxon, or Norfolk Southern, were spending billions of dollars to collect signatures and place a railroad-industry-friendly “Norfolk Southern Amendment” to the U.S. Constitution up for a nationwide popular vote, readers would almost assuredly find that to be absurd. Yet it is precisely what happens in Ohio year after year after year.
For example, in recent elections, left-wing activist groups placed a proposed amendment on the ballot that would have effectively legalized drugs and reduced prison sentences for violent criminals. Another effort would have legalized marijuana and limited the commercial growing rights to 10 pre-selected landowners, using our Ohio Constitution to create an outright monopoly.
If you sit down and attempt to actually read the Ohio Constitution – which has become bloated to over 67,000 words as a result of these constant amendments – you will see that another outside interest group succeeded in writing individual parcel numbers for its own casinos into the document.
Moreover, in the last three petition-based amendment campaign campaigns, outside groups spent more than $50 million trying to advance these initiatives. The vulnerability of our Ohio Constitution was also highlighted in the recent corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, when it was revealed that major corporate interests in Ohio made campaign contributions to a dark money group which was attempting to amend the Constitution through a ballot initiative to double the length of time that Householder could serve as Speaker.
Enough is enough. We do not allow this kind of foolishness to be played out in the United State Constitution, and we should not tolerate it in our state Constitution either. Public policy proposals of this sort should be debated in the state legislature, by our elected legislators, where they are subject to revisions, and even repeal, as circumstances change, rather than being locked into our Ohio Constitution where they are incredibly difficult to change.
It should be noted that Ohio is already among the minority of states that even permit constitutional amendments by initiative petition at all. Thirty-two states do not permit any constitutional amendments to be proposed by outside groups. Moreover, of the 18 states which do allow constitutional amendments by initiative petition, 9 of those states – red and blue – have added some form of supermajority requirement for them to be adopted.
As just a few examples, Florida requires a 60% vote for adoption, Colorado requires a 55% vote to approve constitutional amendments, and New Hampshire requires a 66% vote to amend its constitution. Arizona requires a 60% vote threshold for amendments that would raise taxes, and Illinois requires a 60% vote on the amendment itself or 50% plus 1 of all ballots cast in the broader election.
Opponents to the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment have claimed that raising the vote threshold to 60% will somehow make amendments to the document impossible. This is nonsense. In fact, since 2008, 14 of the 21 proposed constitutional amendments have passed with a 60% or better vote margin. In 2022, both proposed constitutional amendments passed with a 77% vote margin. Stated simply – under the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment – good ideas will pass, but bad ideas will be easier to defeat.
If any group believes its idea is worthy of inclusion in Ohio’s Constitution, then it should be able to earn the widespread public support that a 60% vote margin will require. HJR1 is good policy, and it should be adopted by the Ohio General Assembly and placed on the ballot for Ohioans’ consideration as soon as possible.