Yet again! 67 mass shootings by just the 45th day of the year.
Please don't say "It's a mental health problem." When you attribute it to mental health, you are implying that no other country in the world has mental health problems.
Please don't say "I'll pray for them." It is to late for they have already met God. Do pray for the family left behind with the forever empty chair at the dinner table.
Please don't say "I have a constitutional right to own a firearm." But a weapon of war? I fully understand why my grandson carried such a weapon in the mountains of Afghanistan, but it is not needed in peaceful Pickaway County.
Our Constitution gives us a right to own guns, but before you cite that right, consider my great-grandchildren's right "to LIFE, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
Texas politicians in their infinite wisdom enacted a law in 2021 providing DNA kits to parents of school age children in case they needed to be identified in an emergency. How hypocritical!
I wonder how many parents of the children of Uvalde had taken that offer to prepare for the possibility that doctors could not identify their child who had been a target of that weapon of war on that day.
General Eisenhower made German townsfolk go through concentration camps to see the havoc that man had visited upon man. Perhaps if our representatives had to go through a Sandy Hook or Uvalde before they were cleaned up, they would develop enough backbone to solve the proliferation of weapons of war that they have visited upon us.
I sent a lot of prayers up for that grandson in Afghanistan, I never imagined I would need to do the same for our great-grandchildren as they go off to school
These are weapons of war designed to kill as many persons as possible in the shortest time possible. They do that very well as to often seen in our schools.
How many lives must be lost needlessly before we actually see something done?
George Kaiser
Circleville
