Charter supporter: 'Professional management'

I served on the charter committee because I want our city to be at the top of the curve when it comes to prosperity and growth.
The budget for Circleville is close to $30 million. It is a big business. Elected officials may have the best intentions for serving Circleville, but management needs to be professional and focused.
The 2022 Charter includes a city manager who would work with City Council to achieve the goals of our town. This trained professional would be educated and experienced in public administration. He or she would assist the city through all governmental administrations. There would be a continuity of vision and growth under the direction of City Council who hires and fires this person.
The city manager’s knowledge and experience can provide cost savings to the city by following generally accepted management practices. Focused vision and planning keep Circleville ready for new grant opportunities that benefit our growth.
To pay for this knowledge and experience, the city manager’s salary will be competitive with non-governmental management positions. According to charter committee research, this cost will be offset within two years with changes in the city’s financial makeup.
For this reason, Circleville should adopt this Charter form of government by voting YES on the Aug. 2, 2022 ballot.
The question on the ballot states: “Shall a home-rule charter which provides for a council-manager form of government as reported by the City of Circleville Charter Commission be adopted?” A YES on this issue would lead our town into the future.