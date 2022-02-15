Dear Editor,
I want to provide additional information not contained in The Herald’s “aggregation” articles of Dec. 26, 2021 and Jan. 26, 2022.
If we had previously approved aggregation and therefore, NOPEC were our first supplier, today, we would see an increase in our electricity bills of 15 percent.
The process, though not described by the NOPEC presentation, is relatively simple, by which Circleville electricity aggregation would be implemented:
1: The voters approve electricity aggregation.
2: NOPEC is selected to supply electricity to Circleville by city council.
3: NOPEC will now automatically supply electricity to everyone in Circleville who did not choose to opt-out, or has previously selected another electricity supplier.
4: From NOPEC data, typically 80 percent to 90 percent will remain.
5: Those consumers will be automatically enrolled into the NOPEC “Standard Program Price.”
6: Toady’s NOPEC Standard Program Price is $0.06965/kWh.
7: Today’s AEP “Price to Compare” is $0.0530/kWh. This is the actual cost today to purchase electricity supplied by AEP.
8: If we had entered into an aggregation contract with NOPEC and it were in effect today, everyone in Circleville who had not opted out would see an immediate increase in the supply portion of their electric bill of 31.4 percent.
9: Assuming that the supply cost equates to around one half of the electricity bill, the total increased cost to the average Circleville consumer would be15 percent.
Understanding that we cannot know the actual utility price this fall if we had engaged with NOPEC, the data available today indicated that it would be significantly higher than that offered by AEP.
AEP supplied communities who are already enrolled in NOPEC’s program today pay 15 percent more than they would have paid AEP. It is for this reason I voted to reject moving forward with the election to approve electricity aggregation.
Tom Duvall
Circleville Council Member at Large
Circleville