Letter: Charter most conducive to quality growth

To the Editor:
On August 2, Circleville voters can support quality growth by approving a charter form of government.
Voters have adopted charters in all but a handful of all cities in central Ohio, and in cities statewide of similar population to Circleville. In our city, the state legislature, not local voters, dictates our form of government.
That form has been a mayor-council form, where the mayors are elected with no prior experience – or degree – in public administration.
Lack of professional management hurts our ability to compete for investment, jobs, and orderly growth. It limits our ability to adapt to meet the needs of a changing community. And, it hinders implementation of plans to grow based on what the citizens have said they want for their community.
One mayor vetoed an ordinance that would have annexed land for a major retailer. Other mayors presided over destruction of structurally sound buildings that became empty lots, ending commerce, jobs, and revenue. One mayor nixed land acquisition to construct a state-of-the-art public outdoor swimming pool, to be paid for and operated by non-profit entities.
In 1999, planners engaged hundreds of citizens in meetings and surveys to identify their vision and needs for the community and to establish goals to make them happen.
Residents stressed the need for neighborhood parks within walking and biking distance. They recommended the city and schools partner to secure the elementary school playgrounds and ballfields for future parks. That didn’t happen.
Residents called for expanding protection for the beautiful historic and architecturally-rich downtown to the adjacent historic residential area. The planners wrote that city officials would have to exercise courage to make decisions based on what the community wants. That hasn’t happened, either.
Instead, development proposals have been frequently rubber stamped, regardless what the plan or ordinances said, and without planner or legal assistance.
The result has been a hodgepodge of signage, vacant lots, and scattershot building development, often devoid of consistent pattern, appearance, integrity, or logic, despite the expensive strategic plans and codes to guide orderly growth.
Through mayor after mayor, the plans largely sat on the “shelf in city hall.”
Meanwhile, the city closed its code enforcement office, with no more enforcement of the zoning and property maintenance ordinances. Mayors have tried, but without the professional skillset, they made uninformed, costly decisions.
With no professional manager or planner to make such things happen, the city failed to capitalize on grants and public-private partnerships to improve our quality of life.
When I was on city council, I invited Mary Oakley of the Ohio Development Services Agency to explain to the city the various grants available for a community center, infrastructure, and other programs. She told us that each year, her staff reviews each grant program to see which communities received funds.
Oakley said, “Circleville and Pickaway County are never on that list. You are 25 miles from my office. You can’t get on the list if you don’t apply.”
Communities on top of their game don’t let such opportunities slip by. Pickaway County has begun to seize those opportunities. It is time Circleville did a better job of it, too. Professional management and planning can help make that happen.
Ryan Scribner, economic development director for the city and county, told the charter commission that, “Development should be informed by, and directed by, planning.”
Rod Davisson, Obetz city manager living in Ashville, spoke about Central Ohio development pressures and the explosive population growth headed toward Circleville. He noted, Circleville can get run over by it, or can prepare for orderly growth and development via professionals capable of managing it.
To compete and ensure achievement of community goals, the charter provides for a professional manager and a planner. Orderly, high-quality growth can lead to more private investment and stronger property values and tax base.
Charters have been proposed to Circleville voters in 1952, 2015, and 2022.
Each time, the charter commission independently came to the same conclusion – that a council-manager charter is superior to the current form and would best meet the needs of our fellow citizens and community.
Imagine what quality of life in Circleville would be like today if voters had adopted the 1952 charter, and community services, planning and development had been led by professional city managers for the last 70 years.
On August 2, please go to the City-wide polling place in Heritage Hall at the Fairgrounds and vote for your future. Say “Yes” to the charter!
Tom Spring is an attorney who served on the 2021-2022 Charter Commission.