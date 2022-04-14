Dear Editor,
Seven yeas ago I wrote a letter to the editor in The Circleville Herald concerning the loss of the two swimming pools at Ted Lewis Park
A famous quote of Mr. Lewis was " Is everybody happy?" - well the honest truth is no. Circleville is definitely one of the few cities in Ohio without a public pool. Mr. Gary of The Savings Bank even offered to fund the pool providing the pool would be located south of the downtown business area. I believe the pool could be installed where the basketball and tennis courts were at Ted Lewis as well.
Also there was 34 acres available off Morris Road in Circleville for less than $13,000 per acre. The city of Circleville paid the Rhoads
Family $20,000 per acre for 15 acres next to Barthelmas Park several years ago. In fact the city could also put the pools on that land.
I mentioned before that The Pickaway Community Foundation could fund the pool. Now they even have more capital as the fund is now over 16 million dollars. There is simply nor decent excuse not to take action now. Seven years ago the estimate was $2.3 million to construct two pools. What do you think they would cost now with inflation. Circleville has lost the two pools, a theatre, two bowling alleys, skating rink and all the playground that are gone with the demolition or closing of the elementary schools. The problem is not a lack of money but a lack of leadership. When will someone step up and do something!
George Mullins
Circleville