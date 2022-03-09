Dear Editor,
On Dec. 7, 2021, Chipmunk Solar held the required public informational meeting at Deer Creek Lodge. Residents were invited to bring questions and concerns about the proposed solar project. Chipmunk employees stood at stations around the large conference room to answer questions.
However, the employees had few answers. Their responses concealed more than they revealed. However, the employees seemed solicitous about our concerns. They invited us to leave contact information: address, e-mail address and telephone number. We were assured that Chipmunk wanted nothing more than to allay our fears.
I have had no communication from the company and have heard the same comment from other attendees. Inquiries and concerns were simply brushed off. That night, Chipmunk made it obvious that they have no intention of collaborating with the community.
Karla Barnes
Williamsport