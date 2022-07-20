Reasons not to support the charter

I hope the citizens of Circleville can see thru this purposed charter.
• 1. No checks and balances, the ability to raise taxes on real, and personal property (which is sure to happen in order to have the revenue to pay for a city manager, and other wish list items.
• 2. Opens door for corruption when you have a 7 member council that will be making decisions for everyone in the city. They only need a majority vote of 4 members to pass legislation or ordnances. We all know too well when politics are involved, alliances are created to scratch each others back in getting personal agendas passed.
• 3. No requirement to have a balanced budget, we all have experience this on the federal level when you can write checks that you do not have the money for which is how deficits are created.
What happens when a city runs out of money? when budget gaps widen and a city cannot pay its bills, meet its payroll, balance its budget, or carry out essential services, the local government is viewed as distressed.
Officials usually respond with some combination of, tax and fee increases, reserve spending, and borrowing, and this can lead to bankruptcy. In 2 yrs 69 municipalities filed for bankruptcy, so it can happen.
I cannot vote because I do not live in the city, but I have chosen for the last 40yrs to invest here, 95% of my real estate holdings are in the city. So when taxes are increased it is always passed on to the cost of doing business, in my case (rent increases).
I fear that Circleville will become a Dublin, Grandville, or a Delaware to name a few where it has become too expensive for ordinary local citizens to survive financially.
One of the positives we hear from the charter commission is growth, growth, growth.
Well if you want your city to lose its hometown, farm community feeling, then the charter is the way to do it. My comment here is my honest opinion, and I speak it respectfully.
Ike Wampler
Circleville
