Reasons to vote 'yes' for the charter

To the Editor,
I’ll begin first by thanking you for your great coverage regarding the Circleville Charter this past year, including 4 letters to the editor, two against and two for its passing, which appeared in the July 21, 2022 edition of The Herald. And second, by mentioning our Facebook page where voters can get accurate information: CITIZENS FOR CIRCLEVILLE, OHIO CHARTER.
Last August, Circleville voters elected to form and seat a Charter commission. I am one of the former elected Charter Commissioners. I also held a seat on the Communications Committee, the main focus being public education.
A voluntary position, elected to a one year term, the commissioners met publicly 2 to 4 times a month. Our task was to produce an Ohio Home Rule Charter for our fellow citizens to scrutinize with the voters deciding on its passage this August 2nd.
One of the “Reasons not to support the charter” letters to the editor (published Circleville Herald, July 21) gave is, “No checks and balances.” It is important to remember that we cannot think of the proposed, new government under a City Charter which is a local constitution, in the same way we think about our current form of government.
Currently, our city operates only under the laws written by the State. Our current form of government does not provide for protections and benefits to the people, as does a system of local self governance, such as a Home Rule Charter.
This is really more an issue of understanding what it could mean for our city to transition from a form of government that essentially puts most of the control or power in the hands of one person, the mayor (with the power of the veto, not to mention influence), to a form of government that gives more control to the Council (the people’s representatives). The charter allows the representatives of the people to hire, and they may fire a city manager for poor performance, on our behalf.
Both a mayor and a city manager who acts as the CEO of the city have the potential to fail at their job. The difference for the people they lead is this; a mayor has to practically commit a felony to be impeached and impeachment does not ensure removal from office. That could be years in coming if it ever happens on a local level. There are no term limits for the mayor. And let’s face it, in a smaller community elections have the potential to be won or lost on the basis of popularity rather than on issues important to the people.
On the other hand, one of the most profound things we heard from one of the city managers who came to talk to the Charter Commission at one of our many public meetings was, “I wake up every day, knowing that by a vote of 4 representatives of the people, I could be out of a job.” - Joseph J. Denen ; City Manager, Washington Court House, Ohio.
That my friends is EMPOWERING THE PEOPLE. VOTE YES for the City Charter! YES for self-governance!
Helen Maddox served as a member of the Charter Commission.