Make your voices heard in our Best of Pickaway County’s Reader’s Choice Awards

We are asking our readers who are the best businesses in our first annual Best of Pickaway County’s Reader’s Choice Awards.
Categories in the competition include best restaurant/food, professional services, personal services, automotive, home improvement, retail, entertainment and miscellaneous.
To be candid, I want to learn more about Pickaway County – where’s a good place to get a good sub – maybe that’s the Subway on US 22 that I stop into on my way to work most mornings because they open early and serve great food.
I like to get my coffee and gas at the Duchess on East Main Street.
I couldn’t help myself the other day – bought Asian food at Panda Express on S. Court Street. I was saving it for my wife, but it smelled so good that I ended up eating it.
Beyond food, I’d like to know the best place to get buy a car, get repairs or buy tires. I’m the family’s chauffeur, so I drive a lot. I’m a car person, so I’m very particular about where I do business. And I don’t know about you folks, but once I find a good place to buy a car or get repairs, I’m a lifetime customer. So nominate those automotive businesses, vote later, which you think best serve Pickaway County.
My point is that there are all sorts of categories to nominate your favorite places to win, then go back and vote for these businesses to show your support.
Nominations end at midnight March 10.
Voting will take place from March 22 and continue through the end of the day on April 28.
The results will be published in print and online on May 16, 18 and 20.
There are many, many categories to choose from in our Best of Pickaway County’s Reader’s Choice Awards.
I view this Best Of guide as a public service – we all should know who is the best so we can make informed choices.
Nominate as many businesses as you would like in over 70 categories.