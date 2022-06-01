'Memorial Day is set aside for us to honor heroes'

Editor’s Note: State Representative Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, an Iraq War veteran, offered these remarks at the Memorial Day service held Monday at Floral Hills Memorial Cemetery.
Thank you so much the opportunity to be with you today. It would have been very easy for you to hit the alarm, call it a holiday, roll over and stay home. But you decided to honor the fallen with your presence instead, and I’m always so encouraged when I come to this event and see this amazing crowd. Thank-you.
Now, some of you may have heard me speak at this event before, and as I sat down and started writing some thoughts for today, I found myself revisiting some familiar themes. I started to write about the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who gave their lives in foreign wars over the last nearly 250 years to make, and preserve, what our country is today.
I found myself starting to write about the heavy toll that this has taken on the spouses, kids, moms & dads, and friends they left behind, and how all of us need to love and support all of them. I started to write about how important it is that we honor and remember these heroes, and that we keep their stories alive for generations to come. That could have made for good speech.
But folks, if you’ll give me some grace, I want to be extra honest with you today. Because as I sat down writing, 17 years after I came home from Iraq, and going on 21 years after 9/11, I found myself still wrestling with a feeling that always lurks just beneath the surface for me on Memorial Day.
It was the same feeling I had this past fall on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. I got up that morning, I was getting ready to go to a remembrance event, and as I did the TV started replaying the footage from September 11, 2001; Planes hitting the towers; Screams from people below; Police officers and firefighters covered in blood and debris; The sound of human beings jumping to their death from the World Trade Center to escape the horrors inside.
And as I watched that footage suddenly I was back in my high school classroom, my eyes filled with tears, and I realized that the feeling which was filling me up that morning just like it did 20 years before…was anger. I was angry.
And each Memorial Day, a bit of that anger comes back. Because I think about the 6 brave men I served with who were killed in action in Iraq or Afghanistan. I think about what great husbands and fathers they were.
I think about how some of them had never met their true love yet, and how now they never will. I think about how some of them were so excited to become dads, but now they’ll never get the chance. I think about the amazing things they would have done when they came home. The careers they would have had, the adventures they would have experienced, the communities they would have blessed.
I think about how much I’d like to have a beer with my old team leader, Staff Sergeant William Scates. I think about how desperately I wish that my best friend Scott Kirkpatrick could join our group of Army buddies each weekend when we get together to talk about movies.
And when I think on these things, and how they’re never going to happen, because enemies of our country killed these men…it makes me angry.
In my head I know that it’s not good for me to dwell on that anger for too long. But I also know that righteous anger has its place too. Jesus had righteous anger when he drove the money changers out of the temple.
Righteous anger sends you out on the next patrol in Baghdad after you got attacked on the last one. Righteous anger motivated those first responders on 9/11 to keep climbing those stairs to save lives, and to then dig in the rubble for days looking for survivors.
Righteous anger motivates us to protect our homeland, and to stand up and fight for our rights and liberties as Americans. I think we need a few more of our leaders to have some righteous anger about the things that need fixed in America. And so if, like me, you look out on graves of fallen heroes, and you think about what might have been for the men and women who lay underneath them, and you feel pride, sadness, but also….a little anger…that’s okay too.
That’s okay too.
I also think a lot on Memorial Day about what it means to “die for your country.” I remember being willing to “die for my country” when I enlisted, when I got on that plane to Iraq, when I was patrolling through Baghdad day after day.
I made peace with it. Being willing to “die for country” to me, means that there are things about the United States of America that we live and cherish so much, that the thought of any future generation not being able to enjoy those same blessings, is something we are willing to die to prevent.
But what is it really about our country that makes us willing to die for it? Or, more personally, what specifically do we have in our mind’s eye, about America, when we say we’re willing to die for her.
Maybe we think about the ideals of the Declaration of Independence, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Maybe we think of a vast, beautiful physical landscape, mountains, prairies, oceans, forests, big cities, small towns, and that, as Americans, we get to travel around in them as we see fit. Maybe we think about the American Dream, and a land of economic opportunity where hard work is rewarded, where your beginnings in life don’t determine how high you can climb.
Maybe we think of a Constitution that safeguards our religious liberty to worship as we choose. Or maybe we just think about home — the county fair, the Main Street restaurant, the local festival, our favorite sports teams playing in the big games. Maybe we think about our family — moms, dad, spouses, and kids.
That’s a bit of what I love about Ohio and about America. And without a doubt, the fallen heroes we honor today would have loved to enjoy these blessings for just a while longer.
Unfortunately, they can’t — but on this Memorial Day, let me challenge us all to remember, that we can. And we should. That Declaration of Independence I mentioned? It sits in Washington D.C. — have you ever gone to see it? Are we taking seriously our own pursuit of happiness? What great adventure are we putting off, telling ourselves over and over again that we’ll get to it “someday”?
America is such a land of opportunity that oppressed and downtrodden people all over the world still long to come here. But are we working to achieve our own American Dream, or helping someone else achieve theirs?
We have an amazing, beautiful country, but I have never been to the Grand Canyon, or the Rocky Mountains, or Mount Rushmore — what am I waiting for?
We have amazing people running amazing restaurants, but we’re eating from the same chains week after week. We have local sports leagues, and a Pumpkin Show, and charitable events happening every week…but they all need volunteers to make them happen.
We have religious liberties in America unlike anything that’s ever existed anywhere else in the world…yet church attendance is at all-time low.
Folks, Memorial Day is set aside for us to honor heroes who literally died fighting to keep us safe, to defend America, and to give us an incredible opportunity to enjoy all the blessings that this country has to offer us. We cannot waste it. I am asking you to leave today with one thing in your mind that makes you excited. That makes you hopeful.
I want you to leave today with one thing that you’re going to do this year to live the life that these heroes cannot.
I’m asking you this because I know, that if we all do that, America is going to be a better place.
Because each of us matters, each of us can contribute, no one is too old or too young, no one is too poor or too rich, no one is too important or too insignificant, to work to make America a place that is still worthy of these heroes’ sacrifice.
Thank-you for listening, thank-you for what you’d going to do, and may God continue to bless America.