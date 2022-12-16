Musk and Circleville Herald Support Free Speech

This may shock some people, perhaps even a few of my peers in journalism.
I support Elon Musk’s efforts to make Twitter a free speech platform.
Anyone who has been following the news knows that there are many people, including some prominent journalists and media outlets, who are critical of Musk’s power over a communication medium used by millions of people.
I think Musk's strongest critics are concerned more about losing power than free speech because he promises to share the public square with everyone. This is called the marketplace of ideas approach to free speech.
In essence, when folks share their ideas, whether it is through Twitter or the editorial page of this newspaper, the best ideas rise to the top. If you have a great thought, other people will agree with that so it rises above other thoughts in the forum.
Moreover, a free speech platform offers a democratic approach to allow folks to decide what’s best. In contrast, a centralized approach cheats people of opposing points of view by censorship. When tipping the scales of public discourse to one point of view, social media and many major mainstream media platforms create a mirage that distorts reality in an echo chamber of discourse – which is not healthy for democracy.
For many years, newspaper editors have censored or ignored conservative voices, be it letters to the editor or aspiring columnists seeking to have their voices heard.
Not the Circleville Herald – not on my watch. If you want to share your opinion about matters great or small, left or right, dog or cat, send them my way to mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
This newspaper does not censor points of view, though we have reasonable rules to make sure the content we publish does no harm nor misinform.
It is important to allow everyone the opportunity to express their opinion, right or wrong.
That ideal threatens and stands in contrast to the establishment’s point of view. Today’s establishment is more and more that place where government and media intersect to control the narrative.
In the past, Twitter placed its thumb on the scales to distort the media landscape when it came to Hunter Biden’s laptop, particularly during the run-up leading to the presidential election of 2020.
Questions about Covid’s origins, the virus’s health impacts and vaccines were quashed, leading to an erosion of trust in the media and government, particularly as its Covid narrative kept changing and changing. Meanwhile, the government shut down our nation and gained more power. If Twitter had truly followed free speech approach, there would’ve been more pushback against federal and state overreach.
Musk is a clear and present danger to the establishment's power to monopolize and control its version of the truth.
While I’m reluctant to allow one man, even someone with good intentions like Musk, such power over the public forum, somebody had to do something to fight for free speech.
Region Editor for APG Ohio Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com