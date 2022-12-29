No Matter What The Year, Embrace The Day

Pickaway County has had a momentous 2022 with many events, happenings and personalities shaping the news.
We chronicled some of these events in our annual Year In Review edition, but there was more to 2022 than the ink printed in these pages told our readers.
Still, some of the many big stories from the year included a discussion solar farm issues as well as the great debate about a proposed charter for Circleville.
The election for county auditor generated many, many letters to the editor, pro or con for each candidate.
There were deaths such as that of Mr. Ashville and other folks who lived and loved Pickaway County.
Scioto Township Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of its new fire house. An investment in the community that will save lives for years to come, the fire house’s opening came after voters approved a fire levy and more than a year of construction following a ground breaking in 2021.
Ohio Christian University appointed a new president – Dr. Ron Smith – who promises to take the school to new heights.
The point of looking back in a Year In Review is not only to see where we’ve been, but to know that we’ve embraced our time – God’s gift.
A couple of years back, I decided to kayak between barrier islands within the Outer Banks of North Carolina on New Year’s Day.
I did this to inaugurate a new beginning to a new year. More to the point, to embrace the time I have on this earth.
Planning for the trip was essential because kayaking, even with a sail in good weather, can be a bit treacherous if the winds shift. January’s water temperature is not necessarily the most hospitable either.
During the journey between Ocracoke and Portsmouth islands, I navigated the first leg of a triangle to a small patch of sand, then covered in water, that sea gulls were flying over as that was a good place for them to go fishing. When navigating the next leg of the triangle within the inlet between the islands, I was very aware that if there was a misstep, I might be caught up in the tide and flow out to sea, powerless to beat the current.
Returning from Portsmouth to Ocracoke was very scary as the wind had shifted and waves were crashing over my small craft. I had to use all my strength and focus to stay atop the waves that propelled me to shore. There were times I didn’t think I was going to make it, but I kept praying and paddling on.
Lessons learned during that voyage made me embrace life, faith more. No matter what, keep paddling on.
We don’t know what 2023 holds for our nation, for Pickaway County. But whether the winds are favorable or the current shifts in 2023, we have to have faith in God, ourselves and others so that we will survive and thrive.
Happy New Year Pickaway County.