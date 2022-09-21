To Chief Baer, Sheriff Hafey, and fellow law enforcement officers,
Words seem inadequate to express the corporate gratitude of our campus community at Ohio
Christian University for the service, safety, and protection provided by first responders on September 14th when we had an active shooter on our campus. On behalf of our Board of Trustees, our faculty and administration, and our students, I give our heartfelt thanks.
Thank you for your outstanding timely response. It was immediate! Thank you for your effectiveness in assessing the situation and establishing the perimeter for maximum safety of our people.
And, thank you for your expertise in enabling a peaceful surrender so as to avoid the tragedy of loss of life. You placed yourselves in harm’s way for us, and you saved lives in doing so. We feel that is heroic and offer our strongest commendation for such excellent service.
The outstanding character of Ohio Christian University’s campus was vividly demonstrated as our campus community gathered at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) to offer prayers of thanksgiving for you all because you served so faithfully. It particularly moved my heart as people prayed for the perpetrator arrested for this offense.
The desire of our community was that he know the saving, forgiving, redeeming and transforming grace of God that we cherish as sacred to our faith. Instead of anger for this dangerous transgression our community chose love. And it is my privilege to express the sincere love of our community to you for your outstanding work.
Please receive our humble prayers for ongoing blessing and success in all your efforts. The strength of your commitment and character has strengthened us. We look forward to being resourceful to you in every way we can as we continue to partner for our community.
With sincerest thanks,
Ronald E. Smith, Ph.D.
Interim President Ohio Christian University
