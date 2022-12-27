Pat's Praise: Happy New Year

Pat Throckmorton

The coming of the New Year is a time of reflection. Once again, astonishingly and without mishap (leaving aside the odd war, depression, or plague), we have revolved around the sun and returned to where we started to begin anew. How can you possibly not believe in God!?

