Peacemaker: A Journey in Policing Philosophy

When my law enforcement career started in the mid-1960s, one’s performance was based on the number of citations one wrote.
When I reported to my first assignment, I was advised by a senior officer that if I wanted to keep the sergeant happy, I had better write plenty of tickets. I remember my years on the Fairfax County Police Motorcycle Squad, the officer who had written the most tickets was rewarded with a gold pen from the supervisor. With those philosophies, many citizens were issued citations to keep the sergeants happy.
In those days, we qualified with our Smith and Wesson 38 caliber “specials.” There was no additional training or certifications for any other weapons we chose to carry. Our trousers were fitted with a pocket for blackjacks and slapjacks. Some had Iron Claws, which would bring someone down in a flash.
Some officers even carried a small mace (hand-type medieval battle weapon). There was no limit or restrictions regarding other personal weapons that were taken. In addition to our service revolver, we were issued Night Sticks. Giving disorderly persons a “hickory stick shampoo” was expected.
Over time, however, carrying any weapon (other than our service revolver, nightstick, and shotgun, a Remington 870 kept in the police car) was prohibited. In addition, regular certifications were required for these authorized weapons.
In those days, we were enforcers of the law, working traffic accidents and taking complaints from citizens for follow-up, but nothing more. Most of us worked part-time jobs to supplement our low income. The criminal activity was the same then as it is now; however, no sympathy was given to the lawbreaker.
Such an example occurred one night while working the midnight shift. A troubled man was on the roof of a building, threatening to end his life by jumping off. The midnight duty captain arrived on the scene. He yelled at the man, “Go ahead and jump off, you dumb (bleep); we have other things to do.” The man jumped off, and that was it. During the mid-late 1970s, a climate change occurred, when the role of our profession started to change for the better.
Our chief initiated Citizen Advisory Councils (CAC). We had seven police districts under the command of a captain. Each section had a CAC, which were civic leaders in the neighborhood. They appointed the president of their group. They met monthly with the district captain and a duty supervisor if available. The purpose of these groups was to share information and allow them to discuss concerns.
Many went on a ride-along with our officers. The seven presidents of these groups also met monthly with the chief of police. This council was politically powerful; our department grew technologically, and benefits and salaries for our officers increased.
That was a start in changing the philosophy of our department by becoming more community-oriented.
The position of Crime Prevention Officer was created, with one assigned to each district station. Their mission was to train in various types of citizen safety. That led to home safety inspections which led to community watch programs. We were becoming more sensitive to our interactions with the community. That was the philosophy of community policing being born.
Before programs such as community policing in partnership with citizens in the community can occur, the district must be freed from criminal control and fear. The police provide the resources necessary to liberate these communities with strict law enforcement. There are no warnings, just arrests for any violations. Once the communities are liberated from criminal control and fears, community policing and partnering with the community can begin.
Within the seven police districts in Fairfax County were patrol areas. Officers were assigned to the regions to respond to calls for service. Earlier, nothing more was expected from them other than their availability for such. However, the requirements of community policing mandated a different approach.
Officers were assigned permanently to their areas. They were required to get out of their cars and interact with the citizens, get to know them, establish relationships, and be problem solvers.
An example of problem-solving would be when an officer responds to a call for service requiring another agency’s involvement (i.e., Social Services). Instead of advising the citizen to make the call, the officer would do so on their behalf, providing any required investigative information. Any investigator would acknowledge the importance of informants.
Understanding that the police officer may be the closest respectable person some may know was essential. That would be especially true in some socioeconomic lives. The officer would find themselves as a confidant and one sought out for advice.
As officers got to know the citizens better, information on who committed crimes may be provided. All of this, broken down, would be a clear communication line between the officer and members of the community.
Active Community Watch programs would be a must and would enhance the communications process. The main goal of community policing is to make communities safer, reduce crime, and call for service through communications with law enforcement.
A partnership between the community and law enforcement is necessary to ensure the safety of our communities. The journey from writing tickets to community policing was a long one but oh, so rewarding!
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com