Peacemaker: Aftermath of Sept. 11

AFTERMATH OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2001
Aftermath! The consequences or aftereffects of a significant unpleasant event. An impact, especially of a disaster.
At the end of the very long day on September 11, 2001, it was publicly announced that anyone wishing to meet with the chaplain could do so the next day.
At noon on September 12, 2001, some of us met with the chaplain to pray, meditate, or discuss fears or other concerns from the previous day. My turn came when we arrived at the “time to talk” session. The chaplain asked those who wished to speak to do so. I believe that I was first. I contributed that I thought it possible that God may be looking down on us now. God may be asking, “Do I know you? You, as a nation, do not talk to Me anymore; you, as a nation, have forsaken your trust and recognition of Me and your scriptural heritage to make room for other beliefs and false gods.” I concluded my remarks that maybe if we, as a nation, spent more time in prayer as we are doing now, days like the previous day would not have happened. This was the one and only day that a time of prayer was allowed in a Fairfax County building.
September 12 and the following days and weeks were spent supporting the Pentagon Police and other Federal Agencies in their rescue of victims and other recovery efforts. Not only Fairfax County but the state police and other surrounding law enforcement agencies were involved in this process. That involved assisting in finding and removing victims, crime scene security, and traffic control on the Pentagon’s main thoroughfares. This was a long and tiring team effort for everyone, but it was accomplished with extreme dedication by all involved. We had been attacked and wanted to do our part with total energy and professionalism.
A short time after that, a task force was formed that included Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies. The purpose was to determine who may be living in our midst and may be members of this culture that had attacked us. The local police were tasked with surveilling suspicious homes and businesses in their jurisdictions. We could not infringe on personal rights, but we could watch and stake out questionable locations, document times, persons, descriptions, activities, record license plate numbers, etc. This information was then forwarded to the Federal Agents, who compiled and reviewed it in conjunction with other intelligence known to them.
When I moved to North Carolina in 2003, it was suspected that there were at least fifty al-Qaeda Cells in the Washington, DC, area. How did they get here? As you may surmise, many had crossed our unprotected borders through Canada and Mexico; some were already embedded through legal methods. Those that came through Mexico came to South America, and all they had to do was blend in with others illegally entering our country.
I concluded we, as a nation, did not get the message that God intended for us on September 11, 2001. The numbers of this enemy living in America are countless as elected and respected citizens. I believe the next attack would be from within, involving the masses of terrorists living here and embedded in our communities.
We must protect our borders, or the worst is yet to come.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com