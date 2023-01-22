Peacemaker: Analogy Of A Duping

Long ago, when I was a rookie in the Virginia State Police Academy, one of our sergeants told us never to believe anything we hear or half of what we see.
I have lived by this for all of my adult life. Sadly, there is a word today that is alive and well and means just the opposite of integrity. This word is Dupe. This word is used both as a Noun and a Verb. As a Noun, it means one that is easily deceived or cheated – as a Verb, it means to deceive or defraud easily: to make a dupe.
In other words, duping has no association with honesty or integrity; quite the opposite. Facts are not considered. The dishonest advantage is pursued for several personal reasons. Lying and unfounded gossip is usually the messenger. In other words, duping another is never obtained by any respectful method.
Keep in mind that duping is not necessarily the actions of non-friends. Heartrending it is that our elected politicians, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Christians, and even pastors may engage in non-truths to carry out their agendas. Any of them may use our friends against us. Most sad is that long-established relations and actions among friends may suffer and become divided.
Recently, someone believed to be a friend was going to the homes of other friends on a mission to fool them. The message was that this person was telling the truth, although they had no facts other than the falsehoods the person had said behind it. The visited resident asked a question, “Has the target been spoken with, allowing all facts to be considered?” The answer was no. The attempt to spread gossip and dupe this person failed. The intended target of this sham is to be respected and thanked for demanding the whole truth.
Those supporting duping (by their silence or in any other way) are just as guilty as the initial perpetrator. Sadly, anyone would be a voice for such a deceitful person, then lose any credibility they may have. Maybe the time has come for all involved to look in the mirror.
Third President of The United States, and founding father, Thomas Jefferson, wrote: “He who permits himself to tell a lie once, finds it much easier to do it a second and a third time, till at length it becomes habitual; he tells lies without attending to it, and truths without the world’s believing him. This falsehood of the tongue leads to that of the heart and, in time, depraves all its good dispositions.”
I want to suggest to all what I learned from the sergeant in the Virginia State Police Academy. He meant that before either, convincing evidence, testimonies, and other undebatable facts should be presented for accurate decisions. Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com