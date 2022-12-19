Peacemaker: Christmas Chronicles Of A Police Officer

Keith Throckmorton

In Isaiah 11:6-9 NIV, Isaiah prophesized the coming of Jesus, and we read in Chapter 11, Verse 6, “The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them.” The exact comparisons continue through Verse 9.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments