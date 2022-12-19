Peacemaker: Christmas Chronicles Of A Police Officer

In Isaiah 11:6-9 NIV, Isaiah prophesized the coming of Jesus, and we read in Chapter 11, Verse 6, “The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them.” The exact comparisons continue through Verse 9.
As I reflect on Christmas, I think about the birth of the Prince of Peace and the peace of God’s creatures and humanity. We are reminded of these multiple times through the scriptures as we plan for the second coming of Christ. I believe that God reminds us of this prophecy every Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as we celebrate the birth of Christ.
I completed a forty-year law enforcement career. I spent several years on duty on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In Fairfax County, Virginia, where I retired, all types of crimes were committed daily except two. These were Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For the most part, crime did not occur in those days. Everything was quiet and peaceful. People got along with each other.
Sadly, during the evening on Christmas Eve, homeless, alcoholics, and others with nowhere to go would cause minor disturbances, such as trespassing at Christmas Eve office parties to get arrested and enjoy a good meal in jail on Christmas Day. Suicides also occurred due to loneliness and other personal reasons. Unhappily, many of these miscreants and victims of themselves had families and loved ones who abandoned them.
All in all, I believed that the police could take this time off and stay at home. I then realized that the Christmas Spirit entered everyone, the good and the bad, weak and strong — enemies and that everyone was at peace. I witnessed firsthand on these Holy Days, “The wolf did live with the lamb” and served as a witness for His return for us.
I have asked myself numerous times; what if everyone could capture the Spirit of Christmas each day of the year? What if we could live Christmas every day? We would not have crime and live in peace and harmony together.
Lord, I pray for the ability to live Christmas every day in my heart and my actions. I pray for our police officers, who are missing Christmas with their families, to serve their communities. I pray for those mentioned herein, with no one to love or care for them.
Consider opening your home on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to those on duty and sharing a cup of coffee in appreciation. Also, include anyone alone and in need of love and the spirit of Christmas.
We should remember those mentioned herein and follow God’s word: Galatians 6:10 – “As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.” John 13:35 – “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples if ye have love one to another.” Mark 12:31 – “And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.”
Merry Christmas! Make the spirit of Christmas alive in you 365 days of the year.
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry forthe Family ResearchCouncil, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald.
