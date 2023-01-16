Peacemaker: Chronicles Of A Police Supervisor

In 1966, I began my career in law enforcement as a Virginia State Trooper. For better opportunities, benefits, and pay, I moved on to work for the Fairfax County Police Department, where I retired after 35 years of service.
My official supervisory titles were Corporal, Sergeant, and Lieutenant, with no aspiration to obtain higher ranks. I loved working with and developing officers in an operational capacity. “Desk Jockey” work was not for me — this is what a higher promotion would have meant. I always thought one should stay where one could serve best.
During my non-supervisor years, I answered to many different types of supervisors. I always believed that you could learn something from everyone, either how not to do it or how to do it. I worked for tyrants that could only rule through fear. The best and most successful supervisors were the people-oriented types, who made our mission positive teamwork. They held everyone accountable, but they were fair in their dealings with subordinates.
My goal was to get along with and respect others’ opinions then as it now is; to look at myself in the mirror and respect who I saw. The challenge was to discharge my beliefs as I supervised police officers. These encounters were to be employed against a group of armed people with huge egos, some not suited for this employment, unwilling to submit to supervision, reluctant to adhere to departmental general orders, and many forms of personal problems.
I asked much from these officers. What was I willing to do for them in return? To prevent the spouses from being ostracized, I initiated programs exclusively to include them in the police family. Each quarter, all of their spouses were invited to the station where coffee and donuts were available. Conversations centered around the goings-on in the department without identifying any particular officers or problems. That program was highly successful, respected, and well-received by the officers.
As a CPR and BLS instructor, I conducted classes for the entire department, including spouses. That program, too, was also highly successful and respected. Relationally, the wives saw me as a caring friend, and officer and spouse relationships improved.
Each year in late May, Mount Vernon Hospital (Fairfax County, VA) held an open house. The weather was usually hot and humid. Many children, including those of police officers, attended and wanted to talk to “McGruff.” as a volunteer on this day, I dressed as “McGruff, the Crime Fighting Dog.”
I committed that my officers would never see me moody. Any problems that I may have had were not theirs. I gave my attention to learning about the officers and their families. The programs previously mentioned facilitated that. I would always look for opportunities to enquire about family well-being if I knew of problems. If a subordinate made a personal request, I always tried to find a way to say yes.
I fully believed in holding my officers accountable but accomplished justly. Human beings will make mistakes, but some are wrongfully intentional, and those that are not intentional (they just happened). Some supervisors told their subordinates, “I will back you as long as you are right, but no other time.”
A good officer did not need support when they were always right; instead, when they made the unintentional mistake, as humans do — this was especially true in police work. I envisioned myself as a facilitator, not a boss, of job responsibilities.
Being “yes” people was not a requirement of the officers under my supervision. When a subordinate would approach me with a problem, I required a response from them on what they would recommend as a solution. Likewise, if I disagreed with my commanders, I would do so, but I always had the recommendation to provide. My commander paid me the highest compliment at my retirement dinner when he said, “Keith knows how to be a Company Man without being a Yes Man.”
Valuable assets in supervision were the informal peer groups with active listening on my part. Often they were right and took pride in their value to me. Through their support, a positive impact was made on the other officers.
The worst part of my job was terminating a problem officer. The officers were encouraged to advise me if they suspected a complaint would be made against them, be prepared for the call. I would solicit a complaint for the record as I learned who they were. On most occasions, however, people wanted to complain to get the officer in trouble. When those persons contacted me, I requested they come in for a notarized statement.
Over the years, I had problem officers assigned to me; also, problem officers requested assignments under my supervision, as I had a reputation for being fair. I had countless officers and spouses come to me with personal problems throughout my years of service, utilizing me as their sounding board.
During my career, I was involved in the Fairfax County Marine Patrol Unit’s founding, the Pawnshop Monitoring program, and the Traffic enforcement Section. After forty years in law enforcement, my career ended, and I was awarded the Fairfax County Government and Fairfax County Police Outstanding Performance Awards.
I have always believed that your subordinates will either make or break you. They made me in my career. I hope that I contributed to their success.
Please pray for our police officers and those supervising them.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com