Peacemaker: Courageous chaplains facing danger in their service to God

America was founded as a Christian nation. Our Clergy and Chaplains played a tremendous impact in our heritage. They were courageous, bold, Goldy inspired and served our Revolutionary Armies in a capacity that can be compared to David against Goliath.
While our armies fought the British, our Chaplains were at the forefront as their spiritual warriors representing God. They were instrumental in defining God’s word to our founding fathers. Politics was never a consideration over the word of God.
They recognized that the whole word of God, with no compromise, was the key to becoming the great nation upon which America was founded. Prayer to God was the great General of our successes during the Revolutionary War and later victories. These Chaplains were actual soldiers of the cross.
Many Chaplains left the comforts of their Sunday morning pulpits for this greater heroic and patriotic calling, leaving their families behind while they served the cause of freedom and our Revolutionary Armies. They were not trained soldiers. Their weapon was the greatest, the Bible.
Reverend Hezekiah Smith was a Baptist minister and church planter who resided in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Smith had traveled throughout New Hampshire and Maine, bringing the gospel of Christ. He had preached in remote locations that were known to lack spiritual leadership. Hezekiah Smith’s sermons resulted in the establishment of thirteen churches. He graduated from Princeton University and was active in the establishment of Rhode Island College, later named Brown University.
Hezekiah Smith served as an Army Chaplain during the Revolutionary War from 1776 until 1780. He was hard-working, fulfilling his responsibilities to God and the Revolutionary Armies for which he served. Smith was bold in encouraging the soldiers and ministering to the wounded, putting himself in mortal danger.
Nevertheless, Smith earned the respect of General George Washington for the approach in which he served his role as Chaplain. He was, first and foremost, a pastor to the soldiers, then returned home as soon as he was released from the army. However, he continued to pastor his congregation in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He continued to correspond with General Washington, and Washington visited Hezekiah Smith in 1789.
Chaplain Ammi R. Robbins, another Revolutionary War Chaplain, documented his experiences as he visited the wounded. He wrote, “My heart is grieved, as I visit the poor soldiers, much distress, and miserable accommodations. One very sick young soldier from Massachusetts asked me to save him if possible, saying he was not fit to die: “I cannot die; do, sir, pray for me.” The suffering Robbins witnessed touched his heart and stirred his sympathy; he knew the war was being fought for a just cause. Chaplain Robbins continued to serve God and the soldiers of the Revolutionary War courageously as a soldier of the cross.
Hezekiah Smith and Ammi R. Robbins served as other examples of the influence of Christianity on our founding fathers by the Christian Clergy and Chaplains during the Revolutionary War.
The Clergy and Chaplains of the Revolutionary War represented examples of soldiers of the cross by giving their best to the Master. Their faith and dedication to God outside their pulpits on Sunday mornings were the encouragement and strength that brought victory against England. It was the groundwork that influenced our founding fathers for America being founded as a Christian nation.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com