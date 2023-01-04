Peacemaker: Don't Judge A Book By The Cover

DON’T JUDGE A BOOK BY THE COVER
John 7:24 (KJV), “Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgment.”
Today, there are several reasons why we judge people before we know them. How do they dress? What type of work do they do, or ever did? To what social organizations or political affiliations do they belong? What kind of communities do they live in, hearsay information, etc.? In looking at social media, what do we see about them? Many live private lives and choose not to share who they are and what they have accomplished.
I remember a boy with whom I went to high school. He was a couple of grades behind me. I will call him Jimmy. Jimmy was a good and averagely popular student along with others; however, the magnitude of Jimmy’s future life and accomplishments were not expected. After high school graduation, Jimmy vanished off the face of the earth.
I lost all contact with Jimmy until a few years ago when he surfaced on Facebook with no work history, education, or other accomplishments in his profile. Jimmy’s profile picture showed him wearing a casual windbreaker jacket. His only interest was Naval Credit Union. We had several mutual friends, and for this reason, Jimmy became a Facebook friend.
I later learned that Jimmy was far more than he shared on Facebook. My interest was piqued; thus, an online search ensued. Jimmy was just the opposite of an obscure person with no employment or work history to show publicly.
Jimmy graduated high school and was accepted into the United States Naval Academy. He graduated from there as a Distinguished Graduate.
Jimmy served 35 years in the Navy. He served at-sea tours in frigates, destroyers, and cruisers, including time on the staff of Commander Cruiser-Destroyer Group Three and Commander, Seventh Fleet. Jimmy also served as Commander of Second Fleet and Striking Fleet Atlantic. Jimmy’s commands included the USS Molala, Bronstein, Harry W, Hill, Princeton, and Cruiser-Destroyer Group Twelve/Enterprise Battle Group. Under Jimmy’s command, the Enterprise Battle Group conducted strikes in support of Operation Desert Fox in the Arabian Gulf and Operation Allied Force in the Adriatic Sea in the late 1990s.
His shore assignments included the Surface Warfare Division of the Chief of Naval Operations, the Director of the Navy’s Senate Liaison Office, the Director of the Operations Division of the Navy Budget Office, and the Acting Budget Officer of the Navy. Jimmy also served as the Navy’s Chief of Legislative Affairs and Deputy Chief of Naval operations. Jimmy retired from the Navy as a Vice Admiral.
After retiring from the Navy, Jimmy became president and CEO of Navy Federal Credit Union, where he worked for another 14 years. Jimmy has a master’s degree in financial management from the Naval Postgraduate School and is a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. His volunteer leadership service included the Federal Financial Literacy Council, the Center for Creative Leadership, the National Association of Federal Credit Unions, and the Consumer Federation of America.
Many very successful people choose to keep their lives private. Jimmy is an example of judging a book by the cover without knowing anything about the person being judged. Jimmy is fully retired and just another average face in the crowd. I am proud to know Jimmy and have him as a Facebook friend.
Happy New Year.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com