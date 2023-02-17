Peacemaker: Government And Reality

Keith Throckmorton

In President Abraham Lincoln’s closing remarks in the Gettysburg Address on November 19, 1863, he said: “We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments