In President Abraham Lincoln’s closing remarks in the Gettysburg Address on November 19, 1863, he said: “We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Is this statement true in America today, or has the word “people” been replaced by “government.”?
America was founded as a Christian nation. The Bible and the Constitution were the foundations for our greatness. Yet, today, God’s Word has been compromised and ignored by man’s unGodly laws, and the Constitution is under continued attack in every way.
During our founding, lawmakers were people from various walks of life every day. Today, our lawmakers are primarily lawyers, creating and supporting man’s laws while turning their backs on God’s Word.
Harry S. Truman, 33rd President of The United States, said: “The fundamental basis of this nation’s laws was given to Moses on the mount. The fundamental basis of our Bill of Rights comes from the teachings we get from Exodus and Saint Matthew, from Isaiah and Saint Paul. If we don’t have a proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in rights for anybody except the state!”
The Constitution is the backbone of our society. Yet, unfortunately, it is under attack in many ways, especially our freedom of speech, right to bear arms, and education. The purpose of the Constitution was to limit the power of government such that the rights of our citizens were protected from government abuse.
Many agree that the government has gone far beyond its constitutional bounds. The government has become too big, too intrusive, and too expensive. Moreover, Congress has gone far beyond its “few and defined” powers to infringe on those reserved to states and their people. Some examples are education, healthcare, and various criminal laws.
Even more intrusive is that there are more than 400 federal agencies created by Congress that issue thousands of regulations controlling every aspect of our lives, from our air and water to our farms and factories. In addition, the executive branch now chooses which laws to enforce and issues its own regulations through executive orders and administrative rules.
The federal courts now routinely decide matters of public policy historically reserved to the states, including life, marriage, and morality. The balance of federalism has been lost.
The two political party system is now blamed for destroying this country due to their conflicting philosophies.
Matthew 12:25 (KJV) “ And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”
Benjamin Rush, a Signer of the Declaration of Independence, responded when questioned about his political party affiliation: “I have been alternately called an Aristocrat and a Democrat. I am now neither. I am a “Chris-Ocrat.” I believe all power will always fail of producing order and happiness in the hands of man. He alone who created and redeemed man is qualified to govern him.”
President Truman’s statement was a prophecy that is true today in America.
The political party affiliation of Benjamin Rush is the only solution if we are to return to being a Godly nation and a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com