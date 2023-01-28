Peacemaker: Is The Justice Department Being Politicized By The Executive Branch

Fourth Amendment of the Constitution:
"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."
There seems to be increasing evidence that the Department of Justice is being politicized for the White House to apply selective enforcement actions against innocent Americans who may not support the current political agendas of the president.
The Seal of the Justice Department reads, "Qui Pro Domina Justitia Sequitur" – "Who prosecutes for Lady Justice." Under the current administration, has the USA Patriot Act of 2001 opened a door for abuses of political power using the Justice Department to carry out its missions against political opponents?
The USA Patriot Act of 2001 was passed only 45 days after the terrorists attacked us on September 11, 2001. The Patriot Act gave federal government officials the far-reaching and expanded authority to track and intercept communications for law enforcement and intelligence-gathering purposes. In addition, it provided law enforcement with investigatory tools to deter and prosecute acts of terrorism within the United States and abroad.
Unfortunately, as the Patriot Act and other similar laws were designed to fight terrorism, they quickly were abused by creating a mechanism for the government to keep law-abiding citizens under the microscope and disrupt their lives if they are opposed to those in power. It is within the government's unlimited power and control over our citizens that the Department of Justice now operates.
The Department Of Justice has all of the surveillance technologies at its disposal. The only thing standing in their way is an independent judiciary willing to enforce constitutional rights. We witnessed how easy it was to spy on Americans, with no oversight, from disgraceful actions of broad surveillance applications based on flimsy and falsified pretexts against American citizens, such as Carter Page, to satisfy a political agenda. The costs came out of our taxpayer's pockets. This costly action was no more than a political witch hunt and a disgrace to our American way of life.
Three recent examples illustrate the threats Americans face from a politized Department Of Justice (DOJ): the DOJ raid on Project Veritas journalists, the raid on Donald Trumps Mar-a-Largo home, and the DOJ's efforts to undermine election integrity and chill free speech.
It has been widely reported that the DOJ is issuing subpoenas to political opponents who dared to question the 2020 election results. These subpoenas are Joe Biden's vendetta against what he calls "ultra MAGA Republicans."
The DOJ also targets those participating in the political process as alternate electors. Included are citizens who have raised funds from donors with a promise to investigate and challenge election results. Also, those in Congress voted against certifying the election results. And those who organized or peacefully attended a permitted rally on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on January 6, even if they had nothing to do with the events at the Capital on that day.
These behaviors are expected in a third-world country dictatorship, not in the United States of America.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.)